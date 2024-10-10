Nintendo is testing new Switch features, and you can sign up to try them out – for a price
Nintendo is hosting a playtest period for new Switch Online features soon, and anyone can sign up for a chance to try them – for a cost. Nintendo is only opening sign-ups for active Switch Online members, specifically, those who have the Switch Online Expansion Pack add-on.
“Active” is key there, as the cut-off for being eligible was 6 p.m. Eastern on October 9, 2024, which seems a bit picky, but there you have it.
“We will perform a test called Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service offered for the Nintendo Switch system,” Nintendo said in the announcement. “Customers will need to download exclusive software to their own Nintendo Switch system in order to participate.”
And that’s all the information they felt like sharing at the time. Fan theories are all over the place, with some speculating some kind of Switch 2 feature – unlikely, seeing as the application for the playtest has no NDA, and Nintendo expects to recruit 10,000 people – and others hoping it means some kind of big shake-up for Switch Online’s library, and by shakeup, I mean Gamecube or Wii games.
The recruitment period runs from October 10, 2024, through October 15, 2024, and the playtest period lasts from October 23, 2024, to November 5, 2024 – roughly 10 days, in other words. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can sign into your Nintendo account and fill out the application online. If not, you’ll just have to wait until Nintendo announces the feature to see what it is – or, more likely, until one of the 10,000 testers leaks it.