Nintendo calls Switch 2 images from CES ‘not official’
Footage of a supposed Nintendo Switch 2 replica from CES 2025 in Las Vegas has made waves on the internet, sending the rumor mill around the upcoming console into overdrive. Nintendo has obviously noted all of that with what one can only assume to be frustration and went so far as to make a short comment about the leaks to Japanese newspaper Sankei and CNET Japan.
“These images and videos are not of the official product,” Nintendo concisely stated. Aside from the fact that the company rarely makes comments on speculation and rumors, what stands out about this quote is that it only confirms what we already know – the model shown at CES is not the real, functioning console, but a replica to show off accessories, built solely by the accessory manufacturer. No one claimed otherwise.
More telling, perhaps, is what Nintendo didn’t say in this statement: There is no outright denial that this footage from CES doesn’t generally represent how the Switch 2 looks or functions.
However close the replica may be to the real deal, the wide reception of these leaks has been impactful enough to at least force Nintendo to comment. Will that accelerate any reveal plans? Unlikely – but for fans who’ve been waiting at the edge of their seat for an announcement, it’s pretty fun to see the calm and composed Nintendo being a bit rattled for once.
An official Nintendo Switch 2 announcement is still set for some point between now and April 1, 2025, with the only guaranteed feature being backward-compatibility. Everything else continues to be best taken with a grain of salt.