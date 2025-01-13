Even Nintendo’s lawyers appear to have checked out the Switch 2 replica at CES
CES 2025 in Las Vegas caused a turbulent week for Switch 2 rumors and the stories coming out of the trade show keep getting more and more wild. You may know that an accessory manufacturer called Genki brought a replica of the Switch 2 to CES, which it used behind closed doors to give potential customers a look at its upcoming product line related to the console.
Largely identical to the real thing, this replica became the center of media attention – much to the surprise of Genki, which thought that it wasn’t that big of a deal. Nintendo thought differently. The Japanese company made a rare statement about the speculation that the model caused, saying that the replica was “not official” – which even Genki never claimed – but not denying that its next console may look like the model.
In the latest twist of this story, it seems like Nintendo quickly unleashed a squad of lawyers onto the trade show’s grounds once images and videos of the Switch 2 replica flooded the net. The legal team asked to see the model Genki was showing off, with which the manufacturer complied, according to French journalist Julien Tellouck, who reported this particular nugget.
After all, the Frenchman paraphrased a Genko employee’s statement, the company had never signed an NDA for anything related to the Switch 2, so there was nothing to hide and nothing to be blamed for. The lawyers came, saw, and went home – and for everyone at Genki, this was probably the CES of a lifetime.
With everyone now having a pretty clear understanding of how the Switch 2 will very likely look, we’re only missing one thing – an official announcement. Nintendo is unlikely to accelerate any plans due to all the ruckus, however, so the deadline for any reveal is still April 1, 2025, and the only confirmed feature of the console is backwards-compatibility.