Nintendo is suing Palworld developer Pocketpair for patent infringement
Nintendo has announced that it, together with The Pokémon Company, is suing Palworld developer Pocketpair for what it says are multiple infringements on patent rights. The companies filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court yesterday, and are seeking an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages.
A short statement released by Nintendo on its investor relations website reads as follows:
Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with The Pokémon Company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair, Inc. on September 18, 2024.
This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights.
Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years.
Nintendo does not mention which patents Pocketpair allegedly infringed upon, but it’s worth reiterating that this is a patent infringement case, and not a copyright case, so the details are likely to be complex and very detailed.
Palworld was released in early access on PC and Xbox in January 2024, after years of build-up in which fans started calling the game “Pokémon with guns.” The game was almost immediately successful, but attracted a host of criticism and allegations, including assertions that Palworld was developed using generative AI, that Pocketpair “copied” Pokémon designs, and that the company ripped and modified models from Pokémon games to create its Pals. None of these have been proven to be true.
The accusations were so widespread that it caused an influx of people contacting Nintendo and The Pokémon Company about it, resulting in The Pokémon Company politely asking people to stop the Palworld spam. In a statement at the time, The Pokémon Company said it will “investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.”
The suit comes just days after Pocketpair released the Palworld 0.3.7 update, which introduced strengthened anti-cheat measures and improved processing load.