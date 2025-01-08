Video Games

A life-sized Nintendo Switch 2 model seems to be present at CES

An accessory manufacturer has a replica on hand

Nintendo

Every day brings us closer to the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 – unless the company pushes back the announcement by a day for every new rumor about the console – and CES in Las Vegas has brought us the latest supposed look at the upcoming handheld.

Genki, an accessory manufacturer, apparently has a life-sized Nintendo Switch 2 replica at the event, which is used behind closed doors to show off its Switch 2 accessory line to potential customers, according to German site Netzwelt. The journalists appear to have talked their way into Genki’s booth, getting to look at and even hold the Switch 2 model. They also managed to take images of the replica as well as its Joy-Cons.

According to Netzwelt, the handheld is noticeably bigger than the Nintendo Switch, comparable to the Lenovo Legion Go. We might expect a larger screen as well as a bit more weight than the original, which isn’t surprising in the least.

In addition to the size, the model on hand at Genki’s booth supposedly replicates some of the Switch 2’s functionality. Netzwelt writes that the Joy-Cons don’t have to be pushed upwards to be decoupled from the console. Instead, they can be decoupled sideways. The lock appears to be mechanical in nature, just like in the original Switch.

The Joy-Cons themselves seem to be almost identical to those of the Switch, though the right one possesses an additional button. Its function is unknown, as is the console’s release date.

This is just the latest of a long, long series of rumors around the Switch 2. Most recently, fans believed that they found the Switch 2’s motherboard.

What’s guaranteed is that the Switch 2 will have backwards-compatibility and an announcement will come before April 1, 2025. Be skeptical about anything else.

