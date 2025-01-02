The internet thinks it's found photos of a Nintendo Switch 2 motherboard
A successor to the Nintendo Switch is set to be announced any day now, but that’s not soon enough for the internet, which has been keen for a Switch 2 reveal for literal years now. The excitement for the upcoming console is such that internet denizens have been latching onto just about every rumor they find — and the latest is an apparent leak of a Switch 2 motherboard.
A post on Reddit’s r/NintendoSwitch2 forum has revealed what the poster is claiming to be a motherboard for the Switch 2. A series of photos were posted of what appears to be a PCB that’s shaped somewhat similarly to the Switch’s mainboard, complete with some components, one of which is an Nvidia chip, which given the partnership the company has with Nintendo, definitely checks out.
The source of the photos is a bit unclear at this point, and the original poster, MHN1994, hasn’t been particularly illuminating. The poster says that they are not the leaker and don’t have any sources but they “happened to come across [the] photos” in an unnamed Facebook group, where it was claimed to be a Nintendo Switch 2 motherboard.
The motherboard, if real, doesn’t reveal particularly much, but there are some interesting things there that line up with past rumors. The PCB shows two USB-C ports, one at the top of the board and one at the bottom, which was something that has popped up a few times in rumors. What, exactly, the second USB port would be for is still anyone’s guess, but other handheld devices like the Lenovo Legion Go have a similar setup, which is helpful for charging the device while in tabletop mode.
Of course, the photos might not be real at all, and instead an elaborate mockup, a fake, or for a totally different product. We don’t really know for sure, and Nintendo is unlikely to comment on rumors and potential leaks like this. What we do know for sure is that the Switch 2 is going to have backwards compatibility with Switch games, thanks to an announcement by Nintendo last year and that the Switch 2 will be officially revealed before April 1, 2025.
Until then, you’ll just have to wait — and take any rumors in the meantime with a big grain of salt, just in case.