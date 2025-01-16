The Switch 2 is official — Nintendo Direct coming in April
Nintendo has just announced the successor to the Nintendo Switch, aptly named the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement came via a video dropped into the world without any hype beforehand — or at least not any hype from Nintendo itself.
Not much was revealed in the trailer, except that a new Nintendo Direct is coming for the console in a couple of months.
Nintendo Switch 2 features
As expected, the Nintendo Switch 2 looks visually very similar to the Nintendo Switch, with the same tablet-plus-joycons design we saw with the last generation hybrid console. There are a few differences in terms of hardware — as we saw in the leaks, the Switch 2 has two USB-C ports, one for docking on the bottom and one on the top for charging. The Joy-Cons also slide into the side of the tablet, rather than the top, and are secured in place with magnets that can then be released with a lever on the back side. This means that Joy-Cons will be easier to remove from a docked console, as there’s very little risk of lifting the console out of the dock in the process.
As previously announced by Nintendo, the Switch 2 will also be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games.
Nintendo Switch 2 release date
The Nintendo Switch 2 will release in 2025, but no exact date has been revealed yet.
Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed games
During the reveal trailer, Nintendo didn't show off many games, only showing a Mario Kart game that looks somewhat similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — but features a map that appears to be brand-new. We'll have to wait and see what that means.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct date
Nintendo will be holding a Nintendo Direct specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, 2025.