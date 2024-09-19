Rumored Switch 2 leak sure looks a lot like the Switch
Another day on the internet, another set of apparent leaks for the Nintendo Switch 2 — or whatever Nintendo is going to call it. These apparent leaks, which it’s worth noting have not been confirmed and could very well be fake, seem a little more substantial than prior “leaks,” with actual photos of what’s alleged to be real hardware for the upcoming console.
The photos first appeared on Chinese social media, before quickly spreading to Reddit, Resetera, and basically the entire internet after that. In addition to a few renders, there are photos of what appears to be real, physical hardware, including Joy-Cons and a PCB.
Honestly, they don’t really give us too much to work with, if they’re real at all, but the Joy-Cons in the photos appear to have magnetic attachments instead of the rails used in the original Switch, something which has been rumored in the past. If the renders are to be believed, the Switch 2 will feature two USB-C ports, one on the top and one on the bottom for docking, and will be a little bit bigger than the original Switch, with a screen roughly 8 inches in size diagonally.
While nobody can confirm the veracity of these photos, VGC is claiming that it has a source who hasn’t seen the Switch 2, but has reportedly been briefed on Nintendo’s plans, who claims that the images “match what the company has told partners to expect from its design.” That makes sense, given the images show what is more or less just a bigger Switch, which is about what everybody expected.
We know that the Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed before April 2025, as was revealed earlier this year, but we don’t know exactly when. Rumors have swirled over the topic a lot in recent months, with some pointing to last month’s combined Partner Showcase and Indie World presentation as evidence that Nintendo was clearing the board for an announcement this month. That doesn’t seem to have panned out, although there’s still a week left where it could happen — we’ll have to wait and see.