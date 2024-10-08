Forget Spaghetti Western, NITRO GEN OMEGA is a playable Spaghetti Mecha Anime for PC
NITRO GEN OMEGA is a turn-based tactical RPG coming to PC in 2025 and aims to fuse the freedom of a sandbox RPG with cinematic mech battles and team management aspects. This experimental title is brought to you by DESTINYbit, the studio behind Dice Legacy.
Given the developer’s location, Italy, it dubbed NITRO GEN OMEGA a Spaghetti Anime RPG in reference to the classic Spaghetti Western movie genre. It does have a ring to it, doesn’t it?
Players will command a team of mech pilots on its adventures, steering an airship serving as a mobile base through the world map. Between combat, they can interact with characters and be part of all sorts of activities. DESTINYbit has named the Fire Emblem series as well as grimdark mercenary sim Battle Brothers as inspirations for NITRO GEN OMEGA.
Characters appear to be procedurally generated, so the it looks like the game is supposed to be replayable and deliver a new experience each time.
You can get a first impression of the Spaghetti Anime RPG via its announcement trailer below:
NITRO GEN OMEGA is currently only announced for PC via Steam with a planned 2025 launch date.