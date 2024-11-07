Mass Effect is coming back – in No Man’s Sky’s Beachhead expedition
It’s N7 Day 2024, and Mass Effect is back… in No Man’s Sky, specifically, the Beachhead expedition, which is getting its second run in the open-world game. The Beachhead Expedition first appeared in 2021 with the Normandy, Commander Shepard’s ship from the Mass Effect trilogy, as a reward at the end of it.
The first Beachhead was No Man’s Sky’s second Expedition, and it kind of showed. More recent expeditions, such as No Man’s Sky’s “The Cursed” Halloween celebration, give you a wide variety of objectives to tackle, from surviving under certain conditions to crafting rare elixirs. The original Beachhead has you traveling to planets and making discoveries.
It probably comes as no surprise, then, that Hello Games has completely reworked the Beachhead expedition, though studio lead Sean Murray didn’t say in the announcement or update blog post what those changes were. Anyhow, at the end of the expedition, you can claim the Normandy ship as your very own and putter around the galaxy in it whenever you like. The Beachhead expedition is live for two weeks and ends on November 21, 2024.
No Man’s Sky’s Mass Effect celebration launches alongside another, long-awaited update – cross-platform saves, though there’s a slight catch. It’s only in beta testing at the moment. No Man’s Sky will eventually support cross-save and cross-play on all platforms, including Switch, last-gen consoles, and Mac computers, but for now, you can link your platforma accounts on No Man’s Sky’s cross-save website and apply to join a small beta group to test the feature. Murray didn’t say when No Man’s Sky cross-save support is expected to go live for all players.
If you’re hoping for more big N7 Day news, BioWare recommends keeping expectations in check. Dragon Age The Veilguard is the studio’s main focus for the time being, though development is continuing on Mass Effect 5. Details on the sequel are still thin, but project director Michael Gamble said it’ll look and sound like the Mass Effect trilogy – not Andromeda.