No Man’s Sky The Cursed expedition brings Halloween to space and collapses reality
No Man’s Sky The Cursed, the space game’s Halloween expedition, is live now, and it sends you into a system where time is warped and reality crashes around you. The event runs for “approximately two weeks,” Hello Games said, so you’ll have until around November 6, 2024, to make it through the horrors in store and grab your rewards.
- Read more: The best space games to play right now
Those rewards include posters and cosmetics, a UFO-inspired Boundary Herald Starship, a jetpack dye, and a bioluminescent companion you can ride around on, assuming you don’t mind a bit of translucent squishiness.
"Haunting voices leak through from another dimension, providing guidance, information, strange blueprints... and mystery," Hello Games said in the event patch notes. "Players will have to decide who these voices belong to, where they are coming from, and if they are to be trusted..."
As the teaser hints at, the realm The Cursed expedition takes you to is far from normal and okay. Time switches from day to night in an unpredictable instant as the boundaries of reality blur and collapse; strange voices tempt you with guidance and blueprints, though whether they actually have your best interests at heart – or even have a heart – is something you’ll just have to find out on your own.
- Read more: The best PC games to play in 2024
Don’t expect an easy escape, either. While you’re in this eerie new universe, you’ll have to rely on an ancient teleport network to get around. No hyperdrive warping this time.
Hello Games teased more updates coming in the next two months before the year ends, though there’s no word on whether that includes Worlds Part 2 or if it’ll be something else.