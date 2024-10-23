Video Games

No Man’s Sky The Cursed expedition brings Halloween to space and collapses reality

No Man’s Sky The Cursed, the space game’s Halloween expedition, is live now, and it sends you into a system where time is warped and reality crashes around you

Josh Broadwell

Hello Games

No Man’s Sky The Cursed, the space game’s Halloween expedition, is live now, and it sends you into a system where time is warped and reality crashes around you. The event runs for “approximately two weeks,” Hello Games said, so you’ll have until around November 6, 2024, to make it through the horrors in store and grab your rewards.

Those rewards include posters and cosmetics, a UFO-inspired Boundary Herald Starship, a jetpack dye, and a bioluminescent companion you can ride around on, assuming you don’t mind a bit of translucent squishiness.

"Haunting voices leak through from another dimension, providing guidance, information, strange blueprints... and mystery," Hello Games said in the event patch notes. "Players will have to decide who these voices belong to, where they are coming from, and if they are to be trusted..."

As the teaser hints at, the realm The Cursed expedition takes you to is far from normal and okay. Time switches from day to night in an unpredictable instant as the boundaries of reality blur and collapse; strange voices tempt you with guidance and blueprints, though whether they actually have your best interests at heart – or even have a heart – is something you’ll just have to find out on your own. 

Don’t expect an easy escape, either. While you’re in this eerie new universe, you’ll have to rely on an ancient teleport network to get around. No hyperdrive warping this time.

Hello Games teased more updates coming in the next two months before the year ends, though there’s no word on whether that includes Worlds Part 2 or if it’ll be something else.

Published
Josh Broadwell
JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

Home/News