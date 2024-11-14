Video Games

Norland’s world map overhaul comes alongside a juicy discount

A new look for the world

Marco Wutz

Long Jaunt / Hooded Horse

Patch 26 for Norland, the medieval colony sim with Crusader Kings vibes, is available on PC and brings a long-awaited overhaul of the world map – new sprites and more regional diversity give a fresh feel to the map. But the update doesn’t just bring a fresh coat of paint.

After taking control of your starting region, you can transition into the “world stage” of the game, expanding the boundaries of the playable map and the scale of the conflicts that await you. You no longer have to contend with mere bandits alone, but entire feudal realms of different cultures.

A previous update has already streamlined vassal management, allowing players to enlist their help in managing foreign affairs, so the expansion of the playable area in Patch 26 should be a challenge that ambitious rulers can realistically tackle.

A new set of regional maps makes starts more varied, while the fresh family tree system makes it easier not to accidentally Habsburg yourself. Finally, a new set of NPCs will be available thanks to this update, enriching each playthrough with different interactions and stories.

Norland already sold over 300,000 copies since its Early Access launch, its publisher Hooded Horse revealed in October 2024. Intrigued by the concept? The game is discounted by 35% on Steam until December 4, 2024, so you can make yourself an early Christmas gift at a reduced price and check it out for yourself.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News