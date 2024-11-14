Norland’s world map overhaul comes alongside a juicy discount
Patch 26 for Norland, the medieval colony sim with Crusader Kings vibes, is available on PC and brings a long-awaited overhaul of the world map – new sprites and more regional diversity give a fresh feel to the map. But the update doesn’t just bring a fresh coat of paint.
After taking control of your starting region, you can transition into the “world stage” of the game, expanding the boundaries of the playable map and the scale of the conflicts that await you. You no longer have to contend with mere bandits alone, but entire feudal realms of different cultures.
A previous update has already streamlined vassal management, allowing players to enlist their help in managing foreign affairs, so the expansion of the playable area in Patch 26 should be a challenge that ambitious rulers can realistically tackle.
A new set of regional maps makes starts more varied, while the fresh family tree system makes it easier not to accidentally Habsburg yourself. Finally, a new set of NPCs will be available thanks to this update, enriching each playthrough with different interactions and stories.
Norland already sold over 300,000 copies since its Early Access launch, its publisher Hooded Horse revealed in October 2024. Intrigued by the concept? The game is discounted by 35% on Steam until December 4, 2024, so you can make yourself an early Christmas gift at a reduced price and check it out for yourself.