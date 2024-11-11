Nintendo is holding a Direct today but it won't feature the Switch 2
As the end of 2024 grows ever nearer, Nintendo fans around the world are waiting on bated breath for news about the Nintendo Switch 2. Surely, fans think, a Nintendo Direct is just around the corner, right? Well, yes, but it’s not for the Switch 2.
Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct, set to air later today, focused on the Donkey Kong Country expansion at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. The Direct will last for about 10 minutes, and Nintendo has stressed across its socials that game information – or information about the Switch 2 – will not be shown during the presentation.
The Super Nintendo World Direct will take place at 2:00pm PT — here’s when you can watch it in your time zone:
November 11, 2024
- PST – 2:00pm
- CST (Central) – 4:00pm
- EST – 5:00pm
- BRT – 7:00pm
- GMT – 10:00pm
- CET – 11:00pm
November 12, 2024
- IST – 3:30am
- CST (China) – 6:00am
- KST/JST – 7:00am
- AEDT – 9:00am
- NZDT – 11:00am
Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 as a themed area inside the park. A subsequent version of the area was opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, with additional versions coming in Orlando, Florida and Singapore in 2025.
The Donkey Kong Country expansion was announced in late 2021, and officially revealed in late 2024. The new expansion is said to feature a Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster, and will be a part of the Orlando park upon its opening, rather than at a later date.
It comes shortly after we got our first information about a successor to the Nintendo Switch, with Nintendo confirming that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility with Switch games last week.