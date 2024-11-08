Nvidia is capping GeForce Now time limits for its most expensive cloud gaming plans
Nvidia announced a new plan to cap GeForce Now’s streaming time limits for the cloud gaming service’s two most expensive plans. The limits will roll out at the start of 2025 for Performance and Ultimate members – Performance is the new name for GeForce Now’s Priority tier – in a bid to improve the experience for all users.
Performance members at the $9.99 per month tier will have 100 hours of streaming time per month at the usual six hours per day session limit, and Ultimate members – that’s the $19.99 tier – get 100 hours with the standard eight-hour session cap per day. If a Performance user goes over the 100 hour limit, they can pay $2.99 for an extra 15 hours of streaming, and an Ultimate user who wants more can pay $5.99 for an additional 15 hours.
Nvidia said most people won’t hit that cap, anyway. The company reports that 94 percent of its subscribers in those two categories stay well under the 100-hour limit. 100 hours sounds like a small number, with game lengths often reaching that point or well after, but for perspective, it’s the equivalent of four full days of gaming.
15 hours of unused time will carry over to the next month’s limit, though that number won’t stack. Nvidia said the maximum limit for a month is 115 hours, assuming you don’t pay for extra.
Members who purchase a GeForce Now Performance or Ultimate plan before the end of 2024 and keep their account active and in good standing will keep their unlimited monthly playtime until the start of 2026.