Hideki Kamiya gets to make Okami 2, and it only took nearly 20 years

Wishes do come true sometimes

Marco Wutz

He wanted it and now he’s got it: Hideki Kamiya and his new studio, CLOVERS, are developing Okami 2,18 years after the release of the original title on PS2. Capcom and Kamiya's new studio announced Okami 2 during The Game Awards 2024, though there was little additional information about it.

For a first glimpse at Okami 2, check out the trailer below:

Okami is another one of those Capcom cult classics from the PS2 days – it didn’t sell well and even Kamiya ended up being somewhat unhappy with the final product, but the people who did buy the game ended up greatly enjoying it.

Hideki Kamiya left Capcom in 2006 to found PlatinumGames, which went on to create series like Bayonetta, and was announced to part ways with the company in 2023. He’s now back with new studio CLOVERS, which seems to have been named after Clover Studio, the subsidiary firm of Capcom that Kamiya worked at from 2004 to 2006 and which created Okami.

Though it’s not quite the return to Capcom many fans have wished for, Kamiya’s desire to finally make a sequel to Okami is getting fulfilled.

