Hooded Horse reveals new Old World DLC Wrath of Gods coming in March 2025
Old World, a turn-based strategy game that fuses Civilization with Crusader Kings, is getting a new DLC on March 3, 2025. Wrath of Gods introduces fresh map mechanics, a new scenario, and a new playable faction, among other things.
If you ever wondered what Civilization would look like with god mechanics as you find them in classic city-builders like Pharaoh or Zeus, then Wrath of Gods appears to provide the answer. Your realm’s pantheon will issue demands and if you begin missing those deadlines for tribute, the fury of those wronged deities will come at a high cost to your people. Divine punishment is coming in the form of nine different calamities that can befall your empire. Be a pious follower of the gods, however, and they may bestow blessings on your realm.
Calamities will not only be present in the DLC, but make their way into the base game as well — though without the whole divine aspect and more in the form of natural disasters and plagues. Expect to suffer from events that change the nature of your tiles and even their resources. The following disasters will be available:
- Drought
- Earthquake
- Flood
- Hurricane
- Plague
- Sandstorm
- Tsunami
- Volcanic Eruption
- Wildfire
The new playable faction is Aksum, historically the southern neighbor of Egypt. The Aksumites will have access to five different dynasties, two unique units, and their own slate of events.
Alongside the expansion comes a whole set of general content. There will be a new map script, for example, that generates impassable mountain ranges between players, which then crumble at a specific time to allow for access to other empires — a fun little way to mix things up.
Alongside this announcement comes the news that Old World has officially surpassed 300,000 copies sold since its launch in 2022, which is not a shabby number by any means for an indie in this genre.
Developed by Mohawk Games, Old World is the work of a team formed by ex-Firaxis members, including the lead designer of Civilization 4.
Publisher Hooded Horse recently added another turn-based strategy game to its catalog, the upcoming Endless Legend 2.