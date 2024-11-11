Overwatch Classic is the original Overwatch, remade as a piecemeal series of 6v6 events in Overwatch 2
Blizzard is making good on its promise of making Overwatch 2 6v6 happen with Overwatch Classic, basically the original multiplayer game, but delivered in a series of events. These are separate from Blizzard’s plans to make Overwatch 2 6v6 a potentially permanent thing, but even though you won’t have Overwatch 2 heroes to choose from, you can expect a few less traditional setups as well, including all tank teams.
Blizzard made the announcement in a new blog post and said that Overwatch Classic will run from Nov. 12, 2024, through Dec. 2, 2024, so basically for the rest of Overwatch 2 Season 13. Some rules will change after the first few days, so don’t expect rulesets like No Hero Limits to stick around for the duration.
What you can expect is the original Quick Play ruleset, with the founding Overwatch heroes and the original 12 maps. Overwatch Classic reintroduces Attacker and Defender roles, but Blizzard says you won’t be forced into Attacker or Defender choices regardless of which side you’re playing. Later modes include "popular moments from the game's history," such as 2017's Moth Meta and "Goats," a series of triple-tank matches.
Overwatch Classic heroes
Blizzard is using the heroes’ original skins and designs, so don’t expect anything from Overwatch 2 here.
Offense heroes
- Genji
- Cassidy
- Tracer
- Reaper
- Soldier 76
- Pharah
Defense heroes
- Widowmaker
- Hanzo
- Bastion
- Mei
- Junkrat
- Torbjorn
Tank heroes
- D.Va
- Roadhog
- Reinhardt
- Zarya
- Winston
Support heroes
- Lucio
- Mercy
- Zenyatta
- Symmetra
If you joined with Overwatch 2, you’ll notice a few big differences with some of these heroes, especially Symmetra and Mei, who’ve changed rather a lot since their debut.
- Read more: The best PC games to play in 2024
Overwatch Classic maps and modes
Maps will feature changes made during Overwatch 2, including reworks Blizzard made to maps such as Dorado.
Assault maps
- Temple of Anubis
- Hanamura
- Volskaya Industries
Control maps
- Lijang Tower
- Ilios
- Nepal
Escort maps
- Route 66
- Dorado
- Watchpoint: Gibraltar
Hybrid maps
- King’s Row
- Hollywood
- Numbani
Blizzard said they intend for Overwatch Classic to be more than just a “one-off,” though how and when they bring it back after December 2024 depends on player reception to this initial run. Other tests, including those that gauge how well Overwatch 2’s new heroes play under original Overwatch settings, are separate from Classic.