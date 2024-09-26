Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 My Hero Academia collaboration at Tokyo Game Show
Blizzard announced a new Overwatch collaboration at the Tokyo Game Show, and this time, it’s an Overwatch 2 My Hero Academia crossover. The multiplayer game’s latest collaboration runs from October 17, 2024, through October 30, 2024, and it features five skins for some of the most popular heroes (and villains) from both universes.
The selection is slightly imbalanced, considering which heroes usually get skins and which ones don't, but newcomer Juno makes the cut, at least.
- Tracer as the determined Deku
- Juno as the joyful Uravity
- Reinhardt as the symbol of peace, All Might
- Kiriko as the cunning Himiko Toga
- Reaper as the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki
Blizzard said each of these skins is a legendary skin, but they didn’t say how much the skins will cost or whether any will be included in the battle pass. The way previous collaborations worked, you can probably expect at least some of the fancier ones to be paid skins, and there may be a bundle that discounts the cost and a themed event that lets you earn skins by meeting certain objectives.
Hopefully, we won’t see another case of that Lilith Moira skin, which cost just a little less than a full-priced game and made more than a few players very unhappy indeed.