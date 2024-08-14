What’s new in Overwatch 2 Season 12
Blizzard is gearing up for Overwatch 2 Season 12 with a new support hero, more mythics, a new multiplayer game mode, and two fresh maps, making it one of the biggest updates so far in 2024. Overwatch 2 Season 12 goes live on August 20, 2024, and the
Juno showed up in a limited-time event earlier in summer, and she’s back with just a small handful of changes to her kit. Juno is one of the more mobile support heroes and combines Ana-style gameplay with an ability that increases nearby allies’ movement. Juno has an alt-fire skill that damages enemies and heals teammates at the same time, and her regular fire damages enemies or heals allies, depending on who you’re targeting.
Like all new heroes now, everyone can play Juno once Season 12 goes live, whether you have the premium battle pass or not.
Overwatch 2 Season 12’s new mythic skins include an Anubis getup for Reaper, complete with shiny golden jackal head and a swish little skirt, and a Mignight Sun mythic weapon skin for Ana, the second mythic weapon skin following Reinhardt's demon bonker. The Egyptian theme carries over into the season’s battle pass as well – ish. Illari gets a Thoth skin, while Ana has a new Oni skin, Sigma puts on his captain’s hat, and Ashe gets a Dorothy-style makeover.
Full balance patch notes will go up when the season starts, but support and damage heroes like Ana and Ashe will get a bit squishier once the season goes live. Not long after Blizzard gave everyone more health, the team has decided to reduce damage and support health. It sounds like Lifeweaver is getting the most adjustments, though, with changes to his petal platform and some alterations to his healing dash and healing blossoms.
Clash is Overwatch 2 Season 12’s new mode, which sees teams compete for control of several capture points around the field. Blizzard promises “fast-paced, strategic” gameplay thanks to dynamic respawn points and less time to get from the spawn to the frontlines.
Finally is a set of new maps – well, sort of new. The Temple of Anubis from the original Overwatch is back with a complete overhaul, and you can take the fight to the streets of Hanaoka in Clash mode.