Overwatch 2 Season 13 kicks off Overwatch’s Halloween celebrations with MHA and new Junkenstein PvP mode
Overwatch 2 Season 13 is manifesting soon, and between high-profile collaborations and Halloween events, there’s a lot going on in the multiplayer game. Overwatch 2 Season 13 starts on October 15, 2024, and adds a new mythic skin for Widowmaker, introduces the My Hero Academia collaboration, spruces up the classic Junkenstein mode, and adds a slew of new skins for other heroes, with new mythic aspects in the shop as well.
The mythic Widowmaker skin Spellbinder gives the sniper a witchy new makeover, complete with pointy hat, goggles – unexpected choice, but they look cool – cute dress ensemble with a snazzy tie, and a little potion kit by her side. You unlock new enchantments as the skin levels up, and the final form features a hat burning with witchfire and a flame-themed upgrade for the rest of the outfit as well. And it still won’t improve your aim.
The headline event in Overwatch 2 Season 13 is the return of Junkenstein, but you won’t just be teaming up with players to take down monstrosities this year. Junkenstein’s Revenge and Bride of Junkenstein are coming back, but Blizzard is also debuting Junkenstein’s Laboratory, a PvP mode that resembles the Star Wars collaboration event from seasons past. It runs from October 15, 2024, through November 4, 2024, and sees players augment themselves with mutations that change how heroes play, such as Moira gaining a doppleganger ability tht lets her launch ghostly duplicates of her orbs.
The Overwatch 2 My Hero Academia collaboration runs through Season 13 as well, from October 17, 2024, through October 30, 2024, and the premium battle pass adds spooky outfits for Mercy, Junker Queen, Moira, Sojourn, Torbjorn, and Sigma. You can also get Gilded Aspects from the mythic shop to add gold and black color variants to your existing mythics.