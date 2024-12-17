Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2024 adds 6v6 and cozy skins for a short time, and you can even get three for free
Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2024 is here, with the multiplayer game’s annual winter arcade modes and a chance to earn three cozy free skins. Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2024 is live now through Jan. 6, 2025, and it also brings with it a 6v6 role queue experiment. That’s two tanks, two damage heroes, and two supports for the whole match, which is essentially a return to the original Overwatch like Blizzard promised it would try.
- Read more: Overwatch Classic is the original Overwatch, remade as a piecemeal series of 6v6 events in Overwatch 2
That comes with a lot of changes to how Overwatch 2’s roster works, so you might wan to check out the 6v6 Role Queue Experiment patch notes to see what’s different before jumping in.
Anyhow, the rest of Winter Wonderland 2024 includes Overwatch 2’s now-traditional arcade modes: Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Freeze Flash Elimination. Playing these, competitive, or quick play matches will set you up for getting three free skins, in addition to a new Casual Hanzo skin that gives the intense archer a more laid-back look with a hoodie and some sweatpants.
The free skins are:
- Merry Marionette Echo (play three matches)
- Cassidy’s legendary winter skin, with a sweater and deerstalker cap (play six matches)
- Windowmaker’s legendary skin, featuring an elegant overcoat (play nine matches)
As always with these events, winning a match counts as double toward these requirements.
Mercy has a seasonal bundle as well, though you’ll have to pay coins for that one in the Overwatch shop.
Finally, from Dec. 24, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025, you can watch participating Twitch streamers playing Overwatch 2 and get a set of Twitch drops. These include sprays and icons, along with three additional skins – one for Ana, one for Soldier 76, and a reindeer outfit for Bastion. You’ll need to set aside 15 hours to get it all, though.