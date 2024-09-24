Palworld is available on PS5 today
Palworld, the most controversial game of 2024, will be available on PS5 consoles today, September 24, 2024. It was announced during Sony’s State of Play showcase.
PS5 players have been asking for Palworld for months. The game was initially released on Xbox consoles and PC back in January, and broke records for concurrent players on Steam.
Palworld was controversial when it was first announced and only got more controversial as time went on. AI controversies plagued Palworld’s early days, and recently Nintendo sued developer Pocketpair.
Our review of Palworld, by Ryan Woodrow, said: “By focusing on survival crafting rather than traditional Pokémon-style gameplay, Palworld has made something unique out of two genres that have been stale for a long time. It’s still missing some big features like PvP, but given that it’s only at the beginning of its time in early access, it will only get bigger and better.”
I agree with Ryan – it’s a great game that deserves to be seen as more than a Pokémon rip-off – and I hope that Nintendo’s lawsuit doesn’t frighten players away from experiencing what is by far the most fun survival-crafting game in a year full of them.