Palworld roadmap: Year 2 will bring co-op crossplay and a true ending

Pocketpair asks the community for their favorite Pal

Marco Wutz

Pocketpair

Developer Pocketpair has revealed a roadmap for Palworld’s second year of updates. One of 2024’s biggest hits, the survival crafting game with creature collection mechanics is an Early Access title that is still a long way from being considered complete. However, the studio plans big strides towards that goal in 2025, which includes a true ending for the game.

Find the new roadmap for Palworld below:

  • Crossplay for co-op mode
  • World Transfers for Pals
  • World Tree / ending scenario
  • Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals
  • Additional content such as new Pals and technologies
  • Collaborations with other games
  • Improvements to world object placement, base Pals, and user experience
  • Optimizations

Palworld’s upcoming collaborations include the already announced Terraria crossover, bringing two indie powerhouses together.

To celebrate Palworld’s first anniversary, Pocketpair also released the game’s soundtrack for free on YouTube and opened a poll to ask the community for its favorite Pal.

You can submit your vote on the official website – and not only for your favorite Pals. The game’s NPCs compete in a similar poll, so you have a few decisions to make.

