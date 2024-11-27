Palworld and Terraria are cooking up a collaboration for 2025
Did anyone have a Palworld x Terraria collaboration on their bingo card for 2025? No? Yeah, the announcement of the partnership by Japanese studio Pocketpair was definitely a surprise, but it is more than welcome, as it unites two of the most popular and beloved indie games on Steam.
Palworld, of course, is the younger half of the pair. It was released early in 2024 and saw a truly rapid rise in popularity, breaking records as it attracted more and more people thanks to its mix of survival crafting and creature collection elements.
Terraria, the 2D title combining elements of Minecraft and classic RPGs, is held in the highest of regards on Steam. Initially released in 2011, the game has sold close to 60 million copies at this point and is still receiving updates by developer Re-Logic – even though the studio keeps insisting that every patch is going to be the final one.
Aside from providing us with a unique indie team-up, this collaboration is pretty exciting because Terraria usually goes all out for occasions like this one. Its crossover with Dungeon Defenders 2 saw an entire tower defense progression system added to the game, for example.
Dare we dream of a creature catching system? Perhaps. As for what Palworld could receive, the possibilities are quite manifold: One of Terraria’s bosses could become a raid target in Palworld, or some equipment from the RPG could make its way over.
In any case, you can add this to your list of things to be excited about for 2025.
Palworld fans seemingly won’t have to wait so long for another regular update to their game – in the same post in which Pocketpair announced the crossover, it teased that news about the next update will come “very soon.”