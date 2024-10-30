Video Games

Palworld update 0.3.10 patch notes: Halloween skins and lots of fixes

Check out what the patch from October 30, 2024, has to offer

Marco Wutz

Pocketpair

Pocketpair published a new Palworld update on October 30, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, which added a quartet of Halloween skins to the game free of charge.

Halloween Cattiva is wearing a fierce-looking pumpkin helmet, Spectacled Katress is getting the witch hat treatment, Pirate Pengullet comes in with a stylish sailors’ headband, and Halloween Croajiro cosplays as a wizard – a neat set of cosmetics, overall.

Find the full Palworld update 0.3.10 patch notes below.

Palworld update 0.3.10 patch notes

Skins

Added 4 Halloween skins! All players will recieve these skins for free upon starting up the game! (Cannot be equipped unless you have at least 1 of the corresponding Pals)

  • Halloween Cattiva
  • Spectacled Katress
  • Pirate Pengullet
  • Halloween Croajiro

Multiplayer

  • Significantly relaxed the text chat character limit. You can now write much longer messages!

Major Bug Fixes

  • Fixed memory leak on servers
  • Fixed several critical game crashes
  • Fixed an issue where large Pals would push the player under the world or through walls

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where custom markers were not displayed in the compass UI at the top of the screen
  • Fixed many minor bugs
  • Fixed minor translation errors

Pocketpair recently entered an agreement with KRAFTON, licensing the Palworld IP for the development of a mobile game.

