Palworld update 0.3.12 patch notes: Fix for Pals getting stuck in the ground
Pocketpair has published a new update for Palworld on PC (and coming soon to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) on December 3, 2024, which provides a very necessary fix for the glitch that caused Pals to be stuck in the ground when players summoned them.
This bug was only recently introduced by an update and noticeably worsened the experience of players, for which Pocketpair apologized. “Patch v0.3.11 brought some changes and bugs that negatively affected the experience for some players,” the developer stated. “We apologize about this. Today’s patch should address the bugs that were causing significant issues, and we will continue to make improvements over future patches and updates.”
Find the full Palworld v0.3.12 patch notes below.
Palworld update 0.3.12 patch notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Pals to get stuck in the ground when summoning them
UI
- The reticle will now always be displayed when riding a Pal (When not riding a Pal, the reticle won’t be displayed unless you aim)
A major Palworld update is expected to land later in December 2024, adding a new island to the open-world survival crafting game, and a Terraria collaboration has been announced for 2025.
All the while, the company is still contesting the patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company over specific game mechanics in Palworld – the two accusers want to put a stop to Palworld being sold.