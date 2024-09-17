Video Games

Palworld update 0.3.7 patch notes: More anti-cheat measures

Everything in the update from September 17, 2024

Marco Wutz

A new update for Palworld has become available on PC via Steam on September 17, 2024, and brought a couple of important improvements despite only being pretty small in size – don’t forget, it’s all about how the update size is used.

Pocketpair introduced additional anti-cheat measures in version 0.3.7, hopefully reducing the amount of miserable people breaking the game’s common rules you encounter online. As with every online game, the war against cheaters is a never-ending conflict for the developers and fresh anti-cheat measures are often countered soon enough by the perpetrators.

Optimization is also on this update’s agenda with the processing load being improved when the map has many buildings. In addition, the overall memory consumption of the game has been reduced.

Find the full Palworld update v0.3.7. patch notes, as brief as they may be, below.

Palworld update 0.3.7 patch notes

Game Optimization:

  • Improved processing load when there are many buildings.
  • Reduced memory consumption throughout the game.

Network:

  • Strengthened anti-cheat measures.

UI:

  • Fixed an issue where a blank page would sometimes appear in the server list.

Other:

  • Other minor bugs fixed.

Developer Pocketpair recently confirmed that Palworld would remain a buy-to-play experience and not be turned into a live-service game filled with microtransactions after public discussion around this topic. Palworld released into Early Access at the beginning of the year, becoming one of the greatest gaming success stories in recent memory, and will continue to supply its content updates on the road to 1.0 for free.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

