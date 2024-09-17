Palworld update 0.3.7 patch notes: More anti-cheat measures
A new update for Palworld has become available on PC via Steam on September 17, 2024, and brought a couple of important improvements despite only being pretty small in size – don’t forget, it’s all about how the update size is used.
Pocketpair introduced additional anti-cheat measures in version 0.3.7, hopefully reducing the amount of miserable people breaking the game’s common rules you encounter online. As with every online game, the war against cheaters is a never-ending conflict for the developers and fresh anti-cheat measures are often countered soon enough by the perpetrators.
Optimization is also on this update’s agenda with the processing load being improved when the map has many buildings. In addition, the overall memory consumption of the game has been reduced.
Find the full Palworld update v0.3.7. patch notes, as brief as they may be, below.
Palworld update 0.3.7 patch notes
Game Optimization:
- Improved processing load when there are many buildings.
- Reduced memory consumption throughout the game.
Network:
- Strengthened anti-cheat measures.
UI:
- Fixed an issue where a blank page would sometimes appear in the server list.
Other:
- Other minor bugs fixed.
Developer Pocketpair recently confirmed that Palworld would remain a buy-to-play experience and not be turned into a live-service game filled with microtransactions after public discussion around this topic. Palworld released into Early Access at the beginning of the year, becoming one of the greatest gaming success stories in recent memory, and will continue to supply its content updates on the road to 1.0 for free.