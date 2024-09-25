Video Games

Palworld update 0.3.8 patch notes: Fix for stuck Pals

Everything in the update from September 25, 2024

Marco Wutz

Pocketpair released another update for Palworld on September 25, 2024, upgrading the game to version 0.3.8. It’s not a major patch, but has some crucial bug fixes in store that should make the experience more enjoyable overall.

The developers targeted an issue of Pals sometimes getting stuck at the player’s base – quite a big problem, as this would hinder them from fulfilling their daily work quotas in your sweatshops and we can’t have that now, can we? Another fixed bug regards player characters themselves. 

Under some circumstances, you could maneuver your character under the ground at the start of the game, which is obviously not intended.

Find the full Palworld update 0.3.8 patch notes below.

Palworld update 0.3.8 patch notes

  • Fixed an issue where Pals would sometimes get stuck at the base.
  • Fixed an issue where the player character would go under the ground when starting the game.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes disconnect from the server when trying to add a roof or wall to a large building.

In case you missed it during yesterday’s State of Play showcase, Palworld is now available on PS5. It released earlier this year on PC and Xbox Series X|S, being included in Game Pass, so this is the first opportunity for owners of Sony’s console to get their hands on the game.

Palworld dev Pocketpair has been sued by Nintendo recently over alleged patent infringement, adding to what must be turbulent days for the company.

