Palworld update 0.4.13 patch notes: Increased legendary blueprint drop rate and lots of fixes
Find out what the update from January 15, 2025, has to offer
Pocketpair has published Palworld update v0.4.13 on January 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, bringing some balance changes as well as several bug fixes. This is the first update of the year for the survival crafting game and another follow-up to the major Feybreak Update.
In terms of balance adjustments, the update delivers increased turning speeds for Xenolord and Frostallion while in the air as well as an increased drop rate for legendary blueprints on the Large Oil Rig – this should make large chests feel more worthwhile to get.
Palworld update 0.4.13 patch notes
- Increased the turning speed of Xenolord and Frostallion while in the air
- Increased the drop rate of legendary blueprints from the large chests on the Large Oil Rig, and removed uncommon blueprints from the large chest loot table.
- Fixed a bug that would cause characters to fall under the terrain when logging in, etc.
- Fixed a bug that would cause autosaving and saving when returning to the title screen to not work properly
- Fixed a bug that would cause Pals to stop generating power when there are no players at the base
- Fixed a bug that would cause Pals at the base to stop moving on dedicated servers
- Fixed a bug that would cause tower bosses to stop moving
- Fixed a bug that would cause the attack chopper to fly too high
- Expanded the weak spots on the attack chopper
- Summoned Pals will now run back to the player if they get too far away during combat
- Summoned Pals will no longer move out of the way if the player is aiming in their vicinity
- Fixed the grappling gun behavior while mounted
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to feed unintended items to Pals
- Fixed a bug where players could go all the way to the end of a dungeon without defeating the boss
- Fixed a bug where the boss of the desert dungeon would appear in strange positions
- Fixed a bug where Pals working on a Human-Powered Generator would face in the wrong direction
- Fixed a bug that allowed foundations to be built on top of the Pal Expedition Station
- Fixed a bug that prevented oil from being sold at the Flea Market
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with chests while riding a Pal
- Fixed a bug where there was a hole at the base of Royal Frostallion's tail
- Fixed a bug where the player would sometimes not move for a while when starting multiplayer
- Fixed a bug that allowed players do damage other player's base by using Meowmere
- Fixed several bugs related to Xenolord's active skills
- Fixed a bug that caused warping or going through walls when using Bolt Blink
- Fixed a bug that caused Pals to continue moving in the Spider Raid even when near death
- Fixed the behavior of Stone Beat while mounted
- Fixed a bug that caused some active skills to be interrupted when attacked
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Tarantriss' partner skill "Tarantriss' Web" from being activated
- Fixed a bug that caused the screen to not shake when using Grizzbolt's partner skill
- Fixed a bug that caused the gun to be distorted when using Lifmunk's partner skill
- Fixed a bug where damage from Nyafia's partner skill was lower than expected
- Fixed a bug where the work speed displayed on the Pal Details screen was different between the host and client
- Fixed a bug where the description for technologies with prerequisites could disappear
- Fixed some terrain bugs
- Fixed a bug where some trees and flowers were not rendered properly
- Fixed a bug where some NPCs would not sell items
- Fixed the spawn positions of some NPCs
- Fixed a bug that caused the work speed buff from food to be lower than expected
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed save backup data when overwriting the Xbox version backup
- Many other minor bug fixes
