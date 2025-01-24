Palworld update 0.4.14 patch notes: Spring Festival skins, balancing, and fixes
Developer Pocketpair has released update v0.4.14 for Palworld on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on January 24, 2025, adding Spring Festival skins for five Pals to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
In addition, some balance adjustments and fixes have been applied. Pals should now always attack the nearest enemy target after being summoned, while the efficiency of large Pals that have been assigned to work in a base has been increased. They can now go through narrow passages, making it less likely that they collide with objects or ceilings and get stuck. Batteries received a big buff, being able to store much more energy now.
Find the full Palworld update 0.4.14 patch notes below.
Palworld update 0.4.14 patch notes
Spring Festival skins:
- Lucky Cattiva
- Fortune-Bringer Lyleen
- Fortune-Bringer Lyleen Noct
- Lion-Dancer Chillet
- Lion-Dancer Chillet Ignis
Specification adjustments:
- Pals will now target the nearest enemy after being summoned
- Changed the behaviour of large Pals at bases to be the same as small Pals. This allows them to pass through narrow passages and they will be less likely to collide with ceilings and such
- Added earth element to Mammorest and Mammorest Cryst
- Added water element and the work suitability "watering" to Killamari
Balance adjustments:
- Reduced the amount of power required by the large electric egg incubator and significantly increased the amount of power stored in the battery
- Expanded the range of the target area near the reticle when targeting the same enemy
- Fixed a bug where the stamina of some Pals was different between normal Pals and Alpha Pals
- Adjusted the rewards from large oil rig treasure chest and removed the uncommon plasma cannon blueprint
- Extended the distance at which the Advanced Bow damage begins to drop off by 1.5
- Reduced the amount of plasteel required when crafting weapons and armor
- Increased the production speed of crude oil from the crude oil extractor
- Increased the rate at which crude oil extraction speed increases at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory
- Increased the durability of weapons and armor that can be created with some blueprints (durability of already created equipment will remain unchanged, so it will appear that the durability has decreased at first)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when a Pal with four negative passive skills was put through surgery by Dr. Brawn
- Fixed a bug that caused the NEW display in the building UI to not disappear when starting a new save data
- Fixed an issue that caused the treasure chest in the Oil Rig to not respawn
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the workbench effect to remain
- Fixed a bug that caused the PS5 players to be able to join Xbox games. This feature is currently under development and was released unintentionally
- Fixed an issue where some terrain was disappearing