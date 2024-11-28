Video Games

Palworld’s next update will add a new island “six times” larger than Sakurajima

Major addition will arrive in December 2024

Marco Wutz

Pocketpair

Pocketpair announced that the next major Palworld update will arrive in December 2024 and will add a new island, which is supposed to be “about six times” larger in size than Sakurajima – the latest area to be added to the open-world game.

“Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld,” the developer teased on social media, where it provided four screenshots from the upcoming update as well.

The Japanese studio has been busy recently, announcing a collaboration with Terraria for 2025

In the background, the company is still contesting the patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company over specific game mechanics in Palworld – the two accusers seek nothing less than a halt to Palworld sales on top of minor damage payments. A fierce battle at court is expected, as Pocketpair already stated that it won’t back down easily.

Palworld is very much seen as the centerpiece of the company going forward, with Pocketpair founding Palworld Entertainment together with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex to house licensing for the IP – with success: South Korean publisher KRAFTON will develop a Palworld mobile game.

For those wanting to jump into the survival crafting game with creature collection mechanics, the current Steam Autumn Sale 2024 includes a 25% discount on Palword.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News