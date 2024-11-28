Palworld’s next update will add a new island “six times” larger than Sakurajima
Pocketpair announced that the next major Palworld update will arrive in December 2024 and will add a new island, which is supposed to be “about six times” larger in size than Sakurajima – the latest area to be added to the open-world game.
“Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld,” the developer teased on social media, where it provided four screenshots from the upcoming update as well.
The Japanese studio has been busy recently, announcing a collaboration with Terraria for 2025.
In the background, the company is still contesting the patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company over specific game mechanics in Palworld – the two accusers seek nothing less than a halt to Palworld sales on top of minor damage payments. A fierce battle at court is expected, as Pocketpair already stated that it won’t back down easily.
Palworld is very much seen as the centerpiece of the company going forward, with Pocketpair founding Palworld Entertainment together with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex to house licensing for the IP – with success: South Korean publisher KRAFTON will develop a Palworld mobile game.
For those wanting to jump into the survival crafting game with creature collection mechanics, the current Steam Autumn Sale 2024 includes a 25% discount on Palword.