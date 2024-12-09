Path of Exile 2 devs will nerf Magnetic Salvo, Supercharged Slam, Gas Cloud, and more
Grinding Gear Games has weathered the storm of Path of Exile 2 login queues and servers going down over its successful Early Access launch weekend, which saw over half a million concurrent players dive into the ARPG during peak hours. Now, the next challenges await – including balancing this juggernaut of complexity. To this end, the developers have already revealed some abilities that currently feel a little overpowered and will receive early nerfs.
Supercharged Slam, Magnetic Salvo, and Gas Cloud have been named by the studio among the skills requiring adjustments – and Grinding Gear Games’ reasoning for quick updates appears to be quite logical.
“Supercharged Slam is unfortunately dealing far too much damage than was intended given the short channel window required to hit maximum stages. We are imminently going to be reducing its damage. As much as we are trying to avoid nerfing skills and builds, it is better to do this early before it feels obligatory to use the skill,” the developer stated on social media. “It is important that a wide variety of skills feel viable and fun to play and it simply diminishes all other abilities when one is clearly outshining the others like this.”
Supercharged Slam will have its damage reduced and get another nerf down the line, increasing the time it takes to build up charges.
Magnetic Salvo will receive damage nerfs as well, while Gas Cloud and Gas Arrow will have their explosion damage reduced. Further changes to the mechanics of explosion damage are coming as well.
“We're currently playing alongside you all and are also collating a lot of your feedback that we'll be addressing as much as possible in the upcoming week once the team is back in the office before the holidays,” Grinding Gear Games explained.
Hotfixes with smaller changes are being applied all the time, so you’ll likely already have played with the updated abilities.