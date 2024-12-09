Video Games

Path of Exile 2 devs will nerf Magnetic Salvo, Supercharged Slam, Gas Cloud, and more

Before you get used to them

Marco Wutz

Grinding Gear Games

Grinding Gear Games has weathered the storm of Path of Exile 2 login queues and servers going down over its successful Early Access launch weekend, which saw over half a million concurrent players dive into the ARPG during peak hours. Now, the next challenges await – including balancing this juggernaut of complexity. To this end, the developers have already revealed some abilities that currently feel a little overpowered and will receive early nerfs.

Supercharged Slam, Magnetic Salvo, and Gas Cloud have been named by the studio among the skills requiring adjustments – and Grinding Gear Games’ reasoning for quick updates appears to be quite logical.

“Supercharged Slam is unfortunately dealing far too much damage than was intended given the short channel window required to hit maximum stages. We are imminently going to be reducing its damage. As much as we are trying to avoid nerfing skills and builds, it is better to do this early before it feels obligatory to use the skill,” the developer stated on social media. “It is important that a wide variety of skills feel viable and fun to play and it simply diminishes all other abilities when one is clearly outshining the others like this.”

Supercharged Slam will have its damage reduced and get another nerf down the line, increasing the time it takes to build up charges.

Magnetic Salvo will receive damage nerfs as well, while Gas Cloud and Gas Arrow will have their explosion damage reduced. Further changes to the mechanics of explosion damage are coming as well.

“We're currently playing alongside you all and are also collating a lot of your feedback that we'll be addressing as much as possible in the upcoming week once the team is back in the office before the holidays,” Grinding Gear Games explained.

Hotfixes with smaller changes are being applied all the time, so you’ll likely already have played with the updated abilities.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News