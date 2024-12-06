Path of Exile 2 warns players of login queues as it passes a million pre-orders
The Early Access release of Path of Exile 2 is coming up and developer Grinding Gear Games announced that the game surpassed one million pre-orders ahead of its launch – a success to be sure, but one that comes with some drawbacks for the studio and players both: It’s looking like it’ll be a very busy release weekend.
In the message announcing the fantastic sales milestone, Grinding Gear Games warned users that they may have to deal with waiting times when attempting to log into the hack ‘n slash over launch weekend.
“We’ve just reached 1 million Early Access redemptions,” the studio stated. “The support you have all shown for Path of Exile 2 Early Access is far beyond anything we could have ever predicted. However we want to be upfront with you all and let you know there may very well be queues over the weekend.”
Path of Exile 2’s release date has already been pushed to December 6, 2024, from an earlier date due to the developer having to put more work into its server infrastructure – but with the interest from the gaming community yet again outpacing Grind Gear Games’ expectations, it looks like it’ll be a straining couple of days for the team and the hardware.
Jonathan Rodgers, the game director, added in a video message that the team “really didn’t expect to have a million people online at the same time.” He explained that more capacity is already ordered and will come online soon after launch, but shared his concerns about the studio’s backend services to handle the potential onslaught of players.
“We quite frankly don’t know what our backend services are going to be able to handle as we go above a million users. We are really not sure what kinds of limits we might hit,” he said.
Several hours ahead of release, thousands of players are already waiting on the login screen for the moment the servers will go online – it’s like the good old days of camping outside a store to grab a game copy during a midnight release, only far more comfortable.
Path of Exile 2 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as an Early Access title on December 6, 2024.