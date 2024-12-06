Path of Exile 2 is down as game servers are overwhelmed during Early Access launch
Path of Exile 2 is launching into Early Access right now, but players can’t log into the game’s servers. The game was supposed to release on December 6, 2024, 2 p.m. ET, but an hour and a half later, many players are still unable to queue up for it.
Server issues shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the game recently revealed a massive sales milestone ahead of its Early Access release. The developers from Grinding Gear Games warned earlier on Friday that players should expect long login queues as Path of Exile 2 surpassed one million pre-orders.
According to a thread posted on the official Path of Exile Twitter/X account 15 minutes after PoE2’s launch time, the developers were doing “last-minute database upgrades” to accommodate the overwhelming number of players trying to log in.
Grinding Gear Games is continuously providing updates on Path of Exile 2 server status and promised to let players know as soon as servers are online. At 3:13 p.m. ET, GGG posted an update from Path of Exile 2 Game Director Jonathan Rogers, stating that the launch is “relatively imminent”.
Around the time of writing, some players managed to log in and queue up, but later, at 3:41 p.m. ET, the developers were forced to restart the realm due to a configuration problem. As per the latest developer update from a few minutes ago, the server issue has been identified and is being fixed at this very moment.
Hopefully, server issues will be resolved soon, and Path of Exile 2 will launch in the next few hours. It is worth noting that once servers are up, players should still expect long login queues due to the huge interest in the game’s Early Access release.
According to Steam’s game and player statistics, more than 440,000 players are trying to play the game right now through Valve’s platform alone. This number is climbing by the minute, and it doesn’t include players from other PC platforms or console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The game’s official website is also down, so players can’t access their Path of Exile accounts or check server status from there.
If you haven’t copied your Early Access Steam client key, you may have to wait for servers to be fixed, which is when the website will also go back online.