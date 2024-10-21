Pearl Abyss reportedly declined Sony exclusivity deal for Crimson Desert
South Korean developer and publisher Pearl Abyss had an exclusivity offer from Sony on the table for Crimson Desert, its upcoming open-world RPG, according to the notes of a financial blogger attending this year’s Kiwoom Securities Corporate Day. Pearl Abyss presented some information about the project at the business event, including the declined offer.
According to the blogger’s notes – you can find a translated version on ResetEra – Pearl Abyss opted to self-publish the game instead of accepting Sony’s offer, because the developer thinks that the game will be more profitable if it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S at the same time as opposed to being a timed exclusive on consoles.
In their presentation, Pearl Abyss representatives claimed that Sony apparently compared the atmosphere and story of Crimson Desert to those of Ghost of Tsushima.
Sony signed partnerships with Shift Up and NCSOFT last year, which confirmed reports of the company making offers to several big developers in South Korea. Pearl Abyss was among the names of potential partners linked to Sony as well, which gives the points made in the event’s presentation more credence.
Crimson Desert is an ambitious open-world action RPG that takes elements from The Witcher 3, Assassin’s Creed, Red Dead Redemption, and The Legend of Zelda, according to the devs. Built on Pearl Abyss’ own engine, the game is supposed to offer a high degree of freedom.
We’ve only played some boss battles of the title at Gamescom 2024, so we can’t comment on those descriptions of the exploration aspect. However, the combat action offered in those demo battles felt very challenging and in-depth, with many possible combos as well as a dodge and parry system, ranged options, and individual mechanics for each boss.
Crimson Desert is set for a release in Q2 of 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.