People Can Fly announced as Gears of War: E-Day co-developer
People Can Fly has revealed that it’s been working as The Coalition’s co-developer on upcoming shooter Gears of War: E-Day. This doesn’t come as a massive surprise, given that the studio is intimately familiar with the franchise. PCF had a similar role in the development of Gears of War 1 to 3 and was the lead developer on Gears of War: Judgment.
This likely confirms that Project Maverick, which has been known from PCF’s financial reports to be a collaboration with Microsoft, is Gears of War: E-Day.
“Returning to collaborate on the next chapter of this legendary saga is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to build upon the intense, visceral action and rich storytelling that fans have come to love. We are deeply grateful for our partners’ trust and support on this journey,” PCF CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski commented.
“Our team at People Can Fly, made up of dedicated Gears of War fans, is pouring everything we have into creating an experience that will exceed expectations. While we can’t share more just yet, we’re eager for the day when we can show all the exciting things we’ve been working on,” said PCF’s development director Guillaume Barry.
The Coalition’s Mike Crump added: “Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it’s a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We’re pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise’s legacy for so long.”
This partnership with The Coalition is pretty vital for PCF, which has been under a bit of financial pressure in recent years and canceled several on-going projects — including games that were in development with external publishers attached to them.
There is no release date for Gears of War: E-Day yet. The game is set to come to PC and Xbox Series X|S.