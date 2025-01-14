PGA Tour 2K25 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in February 2025
Fans of golf video games can look forward to February 28, 2025, as this day has been chosen as the release date for PGA Tour 2K25. Arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, the title will allow those who pre-order the Deluxe or Legends Editions to dive in as early as February 21.
Golf legend Tiger Woods is featured on the cover art of all versions of the game alongside Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, who appear with him on the Standard and Deluxe Editions.
“Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors,” Woods commented in a press release. “In PGA Tour 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPLAYERs, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me.”
“We are beyond thrilled to showcase the best golfer of all time in Tiger alongside two of today’s top golfers on the Tour with Matt and Max,” added 2K Sports’ Dennis Ceccarelli. “The development team at HB Studios delivered an innovative experience for casual and hardcore golf fans alike, featuring new archetypes, iconic major tournaments including the ‘Home of Golf’ with St. Andrews, and so much more. PGA Tour 2K25 will be one fans don’t want to miss.”
PGA Tour 2K25 will feature the PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open for the first time in the series’ history. In terms of gameplay, HB Studios touts advancements with additional types of shots, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements.
It will also come with the “most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience to date.”
Almost a dozen male and female pro golfers will have their likeness in the game with the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, and Brooke Henderson joining the cover trio. On top of that, 29 licensed courses will be available. Debuts in this area include Oakmont Country Club (2025 US Open), Quail Hollow Club (2025 PGA Championship), Royal Portrush Golf Club (The 153rd Open), and The Old Course at St. Andrews – the latter is set for its arrival after the game’s launch.
PGA Tour 2K25 retains the course designer from previous games, allowing players to create their own arenas and share them with others. Naturally, there will be online multiplayer on top single-player modes.