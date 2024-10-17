Video Games

Kinetic Games finally announced the Phasmophobia console release date during the Xbox Partner Preview

We’ve known Kinetic’s hit ghost-hunting multiplayer game was coming to console for a while now, but the team finally announced Phasmophobia’s PS5 and Xbox release date during the Xbox Partner Preview

We’ve known Kinetic’s hit ghost-hunting multiplayer game was coming to console for a while now, but the team finally announced Phasmophobia’s PS5 and Xbox release date during the Xbox Partner Preview. Phasmophobia will launch on console and PS VR 2 on October 29, 2024, and it includes full feature parity with the PC version.

The news comes as Kinetic celebrates selling over 20 million copies of Phasmophobia on Steam.

Kinetic is also pushing a Phasmophobia update on Steam that fixes several community-reported bugs and adds a new set of challenges and rewards. Kinetic said there’s no plan at this time to launch Phasmophobia on Switch.

“We are so happy to see Phasmophobia enter console early access” Daniel Knight, Kinetic’s CEO and lead developer said in a statement. “The community has been asking for console versions, and has waited a little while for it to happen. The development team at Kinetic Games have worked exceptionally hard to make this request a reality.”

Console players are getting Phasmophobia just in time for the Blood Moon Halloween event, where a deep red moon looms over the horizon, its baleful gaze coloring your efforts – and perhaps bringing out the worst in the ghosts you’re hunting. Kinetic is running Phasmophobia’s first community event while the blood moon lasts, where if enough people complete the event’s goals, the Blood Moon will stay around as a permanent weather fixture. That’s permanent as in “it might happen again” not “every night is a blood moon.”

Anyway, Kinetic still has plenty more in store for Phasmophobia following the console early access release date, including improvements for how you unlock equipment again if you start a new character on the same account.

JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

