Kinetic Games finally announced the Phasmophobia console release date during the Xbox Partner Preview
We’ve known Kinetic’s hit ghost-hunting multiplayer game was coming to console for a while now, but the team finally announced Phasmophobia’s PS5 and Xbox release date during the Xbox Partner Preview
We’ve known Kinetic’s hit ghost-hunting multiplayer game was coming to console for a while now, but the team finally announced Phasmophobia’s PS5 and Xbox release date during the Xbox Partner Preview. Phasmophobia will launch on console and PS VR 2 on October 29, 2024, and it includes full feature parity with the PC version.
- Read more: The best survival horror games ever
The news comes as Kinetic celebrates selling over 20 million copies of Phasmophobia on Steam.
Kinetic is also pushing a Phasmophobia update on Steam that fixes several community-reported bugs and adds a new set of challenges and rewards. Kinetic said there’s no plan at this time to launch Phasmophobia on Switch.
“We are so happy to see Phasmophobia enter console early access” Daniel Knight, Kinetic’s CEO and lead developer said in a statement. “The community has been asking for console versions, and has waited a little while for it to happen. The development team at Kinetic Games have worked exceptionally hard to make this request a reality.”
Console players are getting Phasmophobia just in time for the Blood Moon Halloween event, where a deep red moon looms over the horizon, its baleful gaze coloring your efforts – and perhaps bringing out the worst in the ghosts you’re hunting. Kinetic is running Phasmophobia’s first community event while the blood moon lasts, where if enough people complete the event’s goals, the Blood Moon will stay around as a permanent weather fixture. That’s permanent as in “it might happen again” not “every night is a blood moon.”
- Read more: The best zombie games to play right now
Anyway, Kinetic still has plenty more in store for Phasmophobia following the console early access release date, including improvements for how you unlock equipment again if you start a new character on the same account.