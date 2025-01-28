Phoenix Labs lays off the majority of its staff
Developer Phoenix Labs has announced significant layoffs that will see the majority of its staff being cut.
“Today is another difficult day at Phoenix Labs. We have made the tough decision to part ways with the majority of the studio as part of unfortunate but necessary changes to our operations,” the studio’s official statement says. “We recognize and deeply appreciate the contributions of every individual impacted. Their talent, dedication, and creativity have left an indelible mark on our company and our games.”
It continues: “We will share more details in the coming weeks about what this means for Dauntless and Fae Farm. For now, our focus is on supporting those affected through this transition. To our industry peers, we encourage you to reach out to these exceptional individuals — they are some of the best in the business.”
Phoenix Labs did not announce the exact number of impacted employees.
Back in 2024, the studio already let go more than 100 employees in a bid to reduce costs and focus its resources on Dauntless and Fae Farm.
Dauntless is a free co-op PvE monster-hunting game with “Overwhelmingly Negative” reviews on Steam, while Fae Farm is a charming little farming sim for up to four players, which has been received much more warmly on Steam, being given “Very Positive” user reviews.