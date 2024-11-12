An obscure Disney game has become a top seller after the internet discovers it’s basically a horror game
What’s the best-selling game on eBay right now in the US? Probably something recent, right? Maybe The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or the excellent Silent Hill 2 remake. The answer is actually much weirder — it’s Piglet’s Big Game for the PS2 and GameCube.
Anyone logging into eBay in the US right now and spinning up a search for the PS2 or GameCube version of Disney game Piglet’s Big Game will notice that there are basically no listings for the game. That’s a bit weird, isn’t it? It’s not like it’s a particularly rare game, and plenty of copies were made. But after internet denizens noticed something strange about the game, it became an overnight sensation, and dozens decided they had to see it for themselves.
The furor over this 20-year-old licensed game – itself loosely based on the 2003 film Piglet’s Big Movie – started on Friday, when Twitter user Jaxonloid posted a screen recording of a YouTube clip of one of the game’s music tracks. The track, called Foreboding 1, has some real Silent Hill vibes, channeling the strange, ambient music you’d find alongside most horror games of the era.
Another Twitter user, EX Falchion, posted a clip of the gameplay itself, showing that the spooky vibes go beyond just the soundtrack. The clip, which is just 24 seconds long, shows Piglet walking through a seemingly abandoned mansion, with the ambient music mentioned above playing in the background. For a game rated E, it’s certainly much more terrifying than you’d expect. It’s reminiscent of Resident Evil, in a strange way, and it’s definitely not something I want to experience anytime soon.
And thankfully, I couldn’t, even if I wanted to. Prior to the game blowing up on Twitter, there were dozens of listings for the game on eBay, most of which were priced fairly low — usually around $20 or so. Now, there’s none to be seen. Looking through recently completed listings on eBay, over 60 copies have been sold in the last four days, a huge uptick compared to the game’s sales prior to the tweet, where it was selling between zero and two copies every week or two.
So is Piglet’s Big Game the next big thing? Can we expect to see an HD remaster soon? Probably not. But hey, it just goes to show that there are still some hidden gems in gaming’s past that are just waiting to be rediscovered. Even if those hidden gems are weird, horror-adjacent Disney games.