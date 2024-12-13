Video Games

Pioneers of Pagonia will get a campaign and map editor ahead of full launch

Roadmap for 2025

Relaxing city-builder Pioneers of Pagonia has been in Early Access for a year and will remain so for a bit longer, but the word “Pioneers of Pagonia 1.0” is beginning to float around. Celebrating a successful first year, developer Envision Entertainment released a new roadmap for the game to give players an overview of what they can expect in the next few months.

The biggest items on the agenda are a full map editor to allow the community to create their own islands and a campaign that can be played solo as well as in co-op mode.

In terms of features, players can look forward to additional points of interest, both of friendly and hostile nature, and landscape obstacles on the map, which will influence the direction your town expands towards. Unique landmarks and alternate enemy and resource distributions round out the planned map enhancements.

The first PoP roadmap for 2025. / Envision Entertainment

Envision wants to supply players with more challenging objectives as well as new non-combat objectives. Achievements on Steam will further provide goals and purpose to users.

Decorations are planned to be introduced to allow players to customize their towns a bit more, while the food and population systems will get reworks to implement community feedback.

Major quality-of-life improvements are on the list, too, touching everything from the economy over combat to controls.

“We can hardly believe it's been that long already since we pressed the ‘release’ button and shared Pagonia with the world,” the developers commented. “Since that day, our excitement about Pagonia has barely abated.”

