Video Games

Planet Coaster 2 update 1.1.0 patch notes: Faster flume throughput and more

Find out what the patch from December 12, 2024, has to offer

Marco Wutz

Frontier Developments

Frontier is launching the first major update for Planet Coaster on December 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Patch 1.0.9 comes with some highly-requested features, such as separate loading and unloading stations, improvements to the UI and controls, an additional heatmap, more scenery pieces, and much more.

A big item on the agenda are flumes. Frontier improved the movement of guests and objects riding down a flume to appear smoother and more authentic. Mechanically, testing flumes has become much more straightforward and simple. Guests will also be able to ride down a flume while others guests are still on their way down, reducing queues and increasing the throughput.

Find the full Planet Coaster 2 update 1.1.0 patch notes below.

Planet Coaster 2 update 1.1.0 patch notes

Flumes

  • Added ‘Build New’ button to Flume Platform Info Panel for quicker access to Flume/Slide creation.
  • Added Shortcut buttons to access the Flumes/Slides from their Flume Platform and vice versa.
  • Guests will start using Flumes while the previous guest is riding down, allowing for faster throughput. This can be adjusted by players per flume.

Extra Movement:

  • Added more dynamic movement to both guests and rafts/mats when travelling down a flume, including increased spin and swing motions, and adding ‘bounce’ to guest rafts and mats

Flume Testing:

  • Flumes and slides still need to be tested before being opened (to generate the Excitement, Fear, and Nausea data ) but can also now be opened regardless of where the test dummy ends up (previously flumes and slides needed to end in a pool to be opened)
  • Flumes/slides will now never close, even if the guests end on terrain/paving
  • Guests don't react negatively to flumes that end on terrain/paving and may choose to ride it again
  • Note: flumes can still be flagged as exceeding g-force limit, and whilst they can still be opened, guests may not choose to use them

New Pieces for the Raft flume:

  • Big Bowl unenclosed special piece (with left and right variants)
  • Ultra Wide Pipe unenclosed end piece with (left and right variants)

Pools

  • Increased the height of waves emitted by Wave Machines.
  • Increased the maximum length of the Pool Draw Tool.

Coasters

  • Coasters and Tracked Rides can now have separate stations for loading guests onto Coaster Trains and for unloading them off.
  • Improved indication for Station entry/exit sides.

Rides

  • Scenery can now be added to Tracked and Transport Rides.

Maintenance

  • Rebalanced the Maintenance management system.

Controls & UI

  • [PC ONLY] Right-Mouse Button now consistently cancel object placement for Blueprints and non-Blueprints
  • [PC ONLY] The Camera can now be controlled using the Arrow-keys.
  • The Browser has been redesigned to show Custom Coasters and Rides inside the Browser menu and not their own UI.
  • Browser tabs are now able to be accessed when Info Panels are open.
  • Scenery Browser menu will now default open to Create Custom instead of Blueprints.
  • Any other Browser tab will remember the option last opened by the player and open that menu.
  • Added more detailed tooltips in the Browser menu.
  • Multi-select can now be activated on controller by holding the A-button/CROSS-button.
  • [PC ONLY] Added the ability to edge scroll the camera with the mouse.
  • [PC ONLY] Control Rebinding: Added options to rebind Mouse input and camera tilt.

[PC ONLY] Keyboard Control Shortcuts:

  • DELETE-key now opens the Demolish tool if nothing is selected.
  • SHIFT-button (default mapped) now toggles multi-select on/off rather than requiring a hold.
  • Angle Snap when placing down objects can be toggled on/off with a tick box in the Info Panel or using the G-key (default mapped).
  • F-keys now shortcut to Browser tabs.
  • Number keys 8 / 9 / 0 shortcut to Paths / Scenery Brush / Terrain, respectively.
  • Added keyboard shortcut to Custom Pool creation: Z now toggles Acute Angle Join

Scenery

Added a selection of scenery pieces, including:

  • Transparent glass
  • Coaster supports
  • Fireworks

Park Construction

  • [PC ONLY] Guest Limit can now be increased to a maximum capacity of 12000 guests in Sandbox Mode.
  • Removed the Planet Coaster 2 logo from Queue Paths.
  • Facilities now have a pop-up which offers a brief overview of what they are/do.
  • Added a new Guest Tolerance filter to the Heatmap mode.
  • Heatmap mode now provides additional support for colourblind players.
  • The Weather can now be overridden to a fixed setting in Sandbox mode via the Forecast UI.
  • The Weather Forecast UI now has a temperature unit, which can be swapped between Celsius and Fahrenheit in the Settings.

Online

  • [PC ONLY] Removed Workshop download limit.

Bug Fixes

Altered the Coaster harnesses on the following coasters:

  • Outamax – Launched Hydraulic
  • Outamax – Energy Coaster
  • V&N – Wing – Chain Lift
  • Reduced camera jitter on ‘Vertical Drop Tilt Track’ pieces, for example seen on 'The Gorgon' Vector Tipper Coaster.
  • The number of Station gates now updates in accordance with the number of Cars set per Coaster Train.
  • Guests no longer become stuck exiting the '360 Power' Flat Ride.
  • Narrow Log Flumes will no longer shake when going up vertical lifts.
  • Scenery Rating can now be improved for Transport Rides.
  • FD Vision - Powered Rotating Ride is now a non-stop ride, nullifying risk of guests getting trapped or stranded on the ride with many Trains.
  • Lowered the power cost for ‘The Driller’ coaster Blueprint.
  • Restored Utility Settings to the Custom Coaster Info Panel when building Special Coaster pieces.
  • Resolved a visual issue where Special Flume Pieces would clip through themselves when scaled down.
  • Adjusted Ride Camera position for the Monorail and Steam Boat Transport Rides to face the correct direction for the seat direction.
  • Closing and reopening a Cable Car Station will now no longer stop the Ride entirely.
  • Added support beams to 'Seesaw' special pieces.
  • Scenery will no longer block Coasters from entering the 'Testing' state.
  • [PC ONLY] Pressing the ESC-key whilst in an in-game menu, Info Panel or Staff Zone editor will close the active menu, rather than open the Pause Menu.
  • The 'Save As New' button has been added for players saving their first Sandbox Parks.
  • Custom Coasters now sort correctly when set to alphabetical.
  • Filters now retain when closing and reopening the Create Custom Coaster menu.
  • The Undo/Redo function now consistently updates the Event Sequencer UI.
  • Research Points now display correctly after completing research.
  • Advertisements now issue a notification if they are cancelled due to lack of funds.
  • It is now possible to edit information in the Attractions & Shops section in the Park Management menu.
  • Auto-Tunnel, Angle Snap and Snap Distance options now function correctly when building Coasters.
  • Players can now select the 'Delete' button on gamepad while on specific tabs when editing rides.
  • Restored default controller bindings to rotate Coaster Stations by 90 degrees.
  • Park Finance graphs have been realigned and now show the correct data.
  • Pay and Morale have new colour schemes for each colourblind accessibility option.
  • Guest navigation has been adjusted to reduce them getting stuck on otherwise functioning paths.
  • Guests can now use Transport rides to leave park after park closes.
  • Resolved an issue where some Janitors were not emptying bins in Work Zones.
  • Navigation has been improved for guests on Pool islands.
  • Guest will now vomit more often when they’re nauseous.
  • Adjusted time of sunset to ensure longer daylight periods.
  • Pressing BACK when editing a Scenery Group deselects the current object, rather than backing out of the Scenery Group completely (Controller only).
  • Demolish tool can now be used in the centre of Pools.
  • Resolved an instance which may cause expensive path pieces and terrain building in Career Mode.
  • Advertisement Promotions will now no longer re-lock when saving/re-loading a 'Summit Awesome' save.
  • Players are blocked from editing land they do not own in 'Double Trouble'.
  • Removed repeated 'Build in Kenta's Side Park Area' objective seen in the Bronze Medal requirements to 'Double Trouble'.
  • Players can no longer demolish Scenery outside the playable work boundary in 'Sky's the Limit'.
  • Staff Morale objective in 'Thrills 'n' Spills' has been rebalanced.
  • Improved the terrain in multiple Career scenarios to allow for easier path creation.
  • Progressing through the 'Keys to the Coaster' scenario no longer overwrites the amount of Research Points the player has.
  • The 'Lost Paradise' objective 'Complete Animal ride' now completes when playing in all languages.
  • The Scenery Rating format in Career objectives is now consistent with the format seen in the Info Panel of Flat Rides.
  • Default pricing for all Rides and Facilities on 'Garden of Edith' is set to $0 in-keeping with the theme of the scenario.
  • Removed some build restrictions from 'Summit Awesome' to allow for Power Cables to be built across the park.
  • The 'Upswing' Flat Ride will now regain power if nearby Power Generators have been fixed on 'In the Swim of Things'.
  • The 'Keys to the Coaster' objective 'Build and open a Drink shop' will now update correctly.
  • Advertisements no longer have conflicting requirements in the career level 'Thrills 'N' Spills.'
  • Resolved instances where guests did not spawn when lowering the Guest Limit.
  • Copied parks now retain the Guest Limit from the original park.
  • Career restrictions are no longer present in Parks that have been converted into Sandbox Parks, or in Blueprints exported to Sandbox Parks.
  • Changing Avatar hair colour no longer affects colour of Avatar's clothes.
  • Resolved an issue where the Avatar was not showing in Player's profile.
  • Resolved instances where the Workshop would remain open in the background and lock out input from the player.
  • Downloaded Workshop saves no longer count towards Career and Sandbox park save slots.
  • Workshop search tags no longer reset after selecting or subscribing to an item.
  • Resolved a network error caused by attempting to add a franchise park to a challenge leaderboard when no challenge is active.
  • Resolved Franchise parks occasionally failing to upload.
  • Made changes to correct a network error which could occur when searching for a player name that includes a space.
  • It is now possible to overwrite existing saves when all saves’ slots are full on console.
  • Various audio issues.
  • Various stability issues.
  • Various localisation issues.
  • Various UI tweaks.
  • Various minor bugs.
Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News