Planet Coaster 2 update 1.1.0 patch notes: Faster flume throughput and more
Frontier is launching the first major update for Planet Coaster on December 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Patch 1.0.9 comes with some highly-requested features, such as separate loading and unloading stations, improvements to the UI and controls, an additional heatmap, more scenery pieces, and much more.
A big item on the agenda are flumes. Frontier improved the movement of guests and objects riding down a flume to appear smoother and more authentic. Mechanically, testing flumes has become much more straightforward and simple. Guests will also be able to ride down a flume while others guests are still on their way down, reducing queues and increasing the throughput.
Find the full Planet Coaster 2 update 1.1.0 patch notes below.
Planet Coaster 2 update 1.1.0 patch notes
Flumes
- Added ‘Build New’ button to Flume Platform Info Panel for quicker access to Flume/Slide creation.
- Added Shortcut buttons to access the Flumes/Slides from their Flume Platform and vice versa.
- Guests will start using Flumes while the previous guest is riding down, allowing for faster throughput. This can be adjusted by players per flume.
Extra Movement:
- Added more dynamic movement to both guests and rafts/mats when travelling down a flume, including increased spin and swing motions, and adding ‘bounce’ to guest rafts and mats
Flume Testing:
- Flumes and slides still need to be tested before being opened (to generate the Excitement, Fear, and Nausea data ) but can also now be opened regardless of where the test dummy ends up (previously flumes and slides needed to end in a pool to be opened)
- Flumes/slides will now never close, even if the guests end on terrain/paving
- Guests don't react negatively to flumes that end on terrain/paving and may choose to ride it again
- Note: flumes can still be flagged as exceeding g-force limit, and whilst they can still be opened, guests may not choose to use them
New Pieces for the Raft flume:
- Big Bowl unenclosed special piece (with left and right variants)
- Ultra Wide Pipe unenclosed end piece with (left and right variants)
Pools
- Increased the height of waves emitted by Wave Machines.
- Increased the maximum length of the Pool Draw Tool.
Coasters
- Coasters and Tracked Rides can now have separate stations for loading guests onto Coaster Trains and for unloading them off.
- Improved indication for Station entry/exit sides.
Rides
- Scenery can now be added to Tracked and Transport Rides.
Maintenance
- Rebalanced the Maintenance management system.
Controls & UI
- [PC ONLY] Right-Mouse Button now consistently cancel object placement for Blueprints and non-Blueprints
- [PC ONLY] The Camera can now be controlled using the Arrow-keys.
- The Browser has been redesigned to show Custom Coasters and Rides inside the Browser menu and not their own UI.
- Browser tabs are now able to be accessed when Info Panels are open.
- Scenery Browser menu will now default open to Create Custom instead of Blueprints.
- Any other Browser tab will remember the option last opened by the player and open that menu.
- Added more detailed tooltips in the Browser menu.
- Multi-select can now be activated on controller by holding the A-button/CROSS-button.
- [PC ONLY] Added the ability to edge scroll the camera with the mouse.
- [PC ONLY] Control Rebinding: Added options to rebind Mouse input and camera tilt.
[PC ONLY] Keyboard Control Shortcuts:
- DELETE-key now opens the Demolish tool if nothing is selected.
- SHIFT-button (default mapped) now toggles multi-select on/off rather than requiring a hold.
- Angle Snap when placing down objects can be toggled on/off with a tick box in the Info Panel or using the G-key (default mapped).
- F-keys now shortcut to Browser tabs.
- Number keys 8 / 9 / 0 shortcut to Paths / Scenery Brush / Terrain, respectively.
- Added keyboard shortcut to Custom Pool creation: Z now toggles Acute Angle Join
Scenery
Added a selection of scenery pieces, including:
- Transparent glass
- Coaster supports
- Fireworks
Park Construction
- [PC ONLY] Guest Limit can now be increased to a maximum capacity of 12000 guests in Sandbox Mode.
- Removed the Planet Coaster 2 logo from Queue Paths.
- Facilities now have a pop-up which offers a brief overview of what they are/do.
- Added a new Guest Tolerance filter to the Heatmap mode.
- Heatmap mode now provides additional support for colourblind players.
- The Weather can now be overridden to a fixed setting in Sandbox mode via the Forecast UI.
- The Weather Forecast UI now has a temperature unit, which can be swapped between Celsius and Fahrenheit in the Settings.
Online
- [PC ONLY] Removed Workshop download limit.
Bug Fixes
Altered the Coaster harnesses on the following coasters:
- Outamax – Launched Hydraulic
- Outamax – Energy Coaster
- V&N – Wing – Chain Lift
- Reduced camera jitter on ‘Vertical Drop Tilt Track’ pieces, for example seen on 'The Gorgon' Vector Tipper Coaster.
- The number of Station gates now updates in accordance with the number of Cars set per Coaster Train.
- Guests no longer become stuck exiting the '360 Power' Flat Ride.
- Narrow Log Flumes will no longer shake when going up vertical lifts.
- Scenery Rating can now be improved for Transport Rides.
- FD Vision - Powered Rotating Ride is now a non-stop ride, nullifying risk of guests getting trapped or stranded on the ride with many Trains.
- Lowered the power cost for ‘The Driller’ coaster Blueprint.
- Restored Utility Settings to the Custom Coaster Info Panel when building Special Coaster pieces.
- Resolved a visual issue where Special Flume Pieces would clip through themselves when scaled down.
- Adjusted Ride Camera position for the Monorail and Steam Boat Transport Rides to face the correct direction for the seat direction.
- Closing and reopening a Cable Car Station will now no longer stop the Ride entirely.
- Added support beams to 'Seesaw' special pieces.
- Scenery will no longer block Coasters from entering the 'Testing' state.
- [PC ONLY] Pressing the ESC-key whilst in an in-game menu, Info Panel or Staff Zone editor will close the active menu, rather than open the Pause Menu.
- The 'Save As New' button has been added for players saving their first Sandbox Parks.
- Custom Coasters now sort correctly when set to alphabetical.
- Filters now retain when closing and reopening the Create Custom Coaster menu.
- The Undo/Redo function now consistently updates the Event Sequencer UI.
- Research Points now display correctly after completing research.
- Advertisements now issue a notification if they are cancelled due to lack of funds.
- It is now possible to edit information in the Attractions & Shops section in the Park Management menu.
- Auto-Tunnel, Angle Snap and Snap Distance options now function correctly when building Coasters.
- Players can now select the 'Delete' button on gamepad while on specific tabs when editing rides.
- Restored default controller bindings to rotate Coaster Stations by 90 degrees.
- Park Finance graphs have been realigned and now show the correct data.
- Pay and Morale have new colour schemes for each colourblind accessibility option.
- Guest navigation has been adjusted to reduce them getting stuck on otherwise functioning paths.
- Guests can now use Transport rides to leave park after park closes.
- Resolved an issue where some Janitors were not emptying bins in Work Zones.
- Navigation has been improved for guests on Pool islands.
- Guest will now vomit more often when they’re nauseous.
- Adjusted time of sunset to ensure longer daylight periods.
- Pressing BACK when editing a Scenery Group deselects the current object, rather than backing out of the Scenery Group completely (Controller only).
- Demolish tool can now be used in the centre of Pools.
- Resolved an instance which may cause expensive path pieces and terrain building in Career Mode.
- Advertisement Promotions will now no longer re-lock when saving/re-loading a 'Summit Awesome' save.
- Players are blocked from editing land they do not own in 'Double Trouble'.
- Removed repeated 'Build in Kenta's Side Park Area' objective seen in the Bronze Medal requirements to 'Double Trouble'.
- Players can no longer demolish Scenery outside the playable work boundary in 'Sky's the Limit'.
- Staff Morale objective in 'Thrills 'n' Spills' has been rebalanced.
- Improved the terrain in multiple Career scenarios to allow for easier path creation.
- Progressing through the 'Keys to the Coaster' scenario no longer overwrites the amount of Research Points the player has.
- The 'Lost Paradise' objective 'Complete Animal ride' now completes when playing in all languages.
- The Scenery Rating format in Career objectives is now consistent with the format seen in the Info Panel of Flat Rides.
- Default pricing for all Rides and Facilities on 'Garden of Edith' is set to $0 in-keeping with the theme of the scenario.
- Removed some build restrictions from 'Summit Awesome' to allow for Power Cables to be built across the park.
- The 'Upswing' Flat Ride will now regain power if nearby Power Generators have been fixed on 'In the Swim of Things'.
- The 'Keys to the Coaster' objective 'Build and open a Drink shop' will now update correctly.
- Advertisements no longer have conflicting requirements in the career level 'Thrills 'N' Spills.'
- Resolved instances where guests did not spawn when lowering the Guest Limit.
- Copied parks now retain the Guest Limit from the original park.
- Career restrictions are no longer present in Parks that have been converted into Sandbox Parks, or in Blueprints exported to Sandbox Parks.
- Changing Avatar hair colour no longer affects colour of Avatar's clothes.
- Resolved an issue where the Avatar was not showing in Player's profile.
- Resolved instances where the Workshop would remain open in the background and lock out input from the player.
- Downloaded Workshop saves no longer count towards Career and Sandbox park save slots.
- Workshop search tags no longer reset after selecting or subscribing to an item.
- Resolved a network error caused by attempting to add a franchise park to a challenge leaderboard when no challenge is active.
- Resolved Franchise parks occasionally failing to upload.
- Made changes to correct a network error which could occur when searching for a player name that includes a space.
- It is now possible to overwrite existing saves when all saves’ slots are full on console.
- Various audio issues.
- Various stability issues.
- Various localisation issues.
- Various UI tweaks.
- Various minor bugs.