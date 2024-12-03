Video Games

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Partner Awards: Genshin Impact wins Excellence Award

Sony honors the performance of games made in Asia

Sony’s annual PlayStation Partner Awards focusing on Asia and Japan stand under the motto of the console’s 30th anniversary this year and the results for all categories – partly based on votes from the community and partly based on commercial performance – are in.

HoYoverse is once again a massive winner, grabbing victories with three titles: Genshin Impact won the Excellence Award, while Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero took Partner Awards. There was never much doubt about Genshin Impact’s victory, at least – after years of taking up one of the performance-based Grand Awards, Sony created the Excellence Award with rather specific victory conditions for this year’s honors to free up the slot booked by the juggernaut.

Whereas Grand Awards are given to the three top-performing titles created in Asia, the new Excellence Award is given to a single game created in Asia that had both commercial success and major cultural impact over a period of three years – and only one game fits that definition.

Speaking of the Grand Awards: FromSoftware took home one for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Square Enix took one for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the Chinese developer Game Science won its first-ever prize at this event series with Black Myth: Wukong.

Aside from HSR and ZZZ, the other performance-based Partner Awards went to Nexon’s The First Descendant, Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8, Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2, Atlus’ Persona 3 Reload, and Sega’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Shift Up’s Stellar Blade and Koei Tecmo’s Rise of the Ronin won the Special Award, which is given to successful PS5 titles developed in collaboration with Sony – they’re essentially giving medals to themselves with this one.

Black Myth: Wukong, Stellar Blade, FF7 Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, and Infinite Wealth won by vote in the Users’ Choice category.

Being a special edition of the annual awards that celebrates the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, Sony also let users vote on the Generations Awards, crowning one winner for each generation:

  • PS1: Final Fantasy 7
  • PS2: Final Fantasy 10
  • PSP: Monster Hunter Portable 3rd
  • PS3: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
  • PS Vita: Persona 4 Golden
  • PS4: Elden Ring

This year’s awards definitely emphasize that it’s been a good year for games from China and South Korea in addition to Japan – Asia’s games industry is clearly getting broader.

