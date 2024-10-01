PlayStation Network is down and no one knows why

Video Games

If you woke up this morning and were hoping to hop on PSN for a gaming session then we’ve got bad news for you, as the PlayStation Network is currently down and no one knows why.

PSN went down at 9:21pm ET last night and has remained down ever since, and Sony has yet to give any comment on why it’s happening, what they’re doing to resolve it, or when we can expect any kind of solution. The only indication that they’re even aware of the issue is the PSN Service Status page, which indicates that everything is experiencing issues.

In the meantime, that means you’ll be unable to play any game with an online component on PS5 or PS4 consoles, and you’ll be unable to download any new games, so I hope you’ve got some single-player titles already installed. Although, even then, you may run into trouble if it requires an update, as that won’t be able to be downloaded.

Unfortunately, the lack of communication from Sony on the issue means there’s not much to do but sit around and wait for the problem to be solved. We’ll keep you updated if there are any developments, so make sure to check back here regularly.

