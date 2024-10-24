Playtonic causes a stir by announcing a game for “Nintendo platforms”
Developer Playtonic revealed that the upcoming Yooka-Replaylee will not only arrive on PC, but also on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and – interestingly – “Nintendo platforms.” Not only did the studio not mention the Nintendo Switch by name, the game’s latest trailer did not show the Switch logo side by side with those of the other platforms, as is usual. Instead, the generic Nintendo logo can be seen at the end of the video.
Compare that to Playtonic’s trailer for Elsie from two months ago, which still shows the traditional Switch logo.
Playtonic seems to be very aware that this might cause a bit of a stir and let the last bit of subtlety fall by placing some suspicious-looking eyes right above the Nintendo logo – that’s certainly one way to get people to pay attention to your game.
You know that this can only mean one thing, right? That’s right: Yooka-Replaylee is coming to Nintendo Gamecube. Or, more probable, the developer is working on a version of the game for the Nintendo Switch successor, which may or may not be called the Switch 2 and may or may not target a release in 2025. The Japanese manufacturer has been very coy with information about it and pretty much the only official communication we got is that an announcement will be made in the ongoing fiscal year, so before April 2025.
Naturally, the rumor mill about it has been spinning nonstop to fill the information vacuum and the closer we get to 2025, the more developers will want to start marketing their upcoming games as being among the first to be released on the new Nintendo console, as this episode shows.