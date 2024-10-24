Video Games

Playtonic causes a stir by announcing a game for “Nintendo platforms”

Your time has come, Gamecube loyalists

Developer Playtonic revealed that the upcoming Yooka-Replaylee will not only arrive on PC, but also on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and – interestingly – “Nintendo platforms.” Not only did the studio not mention the Nintendo Switch by name, the game’s latest trailer did not show the Switch logo side by side with those of the other platforms, as is usual. Instead, the generic Nintendo logo can be seen at the end of the video.

Compare that to Playtonic’s trailer for Elsie from two months ago, which still shows the traditional Switch logo.

Playtonic seems to be very aware that this might cause a bit of a stir and let the last bit of subtlety fall by placing some suspicious-looking eyes right above the Nintendo logo – that’s certainly one way to get people to pay attention to your game.

You know that this can only mean one thing, right? That’s right: Yooka-Replaylee is coming to Nintendo Gamecube. Or, more probable, the developer is working on a version of the game for the Nintendo Switch successor, which may or may not be called the Switch 2 and may or may not target a release in 2025. The Japanese manufacturer has been very coy with information about it and pretty much the only official communication we got is that an announcement will be made in the ongoing fiscal year, so before April 2025.

Naturally, the rumor mill about it has been spinning nonstop to fill the information vacuum and the closer we get to 2025, the more developers will want to start marketing their upcoming games as being among the first to be released on the new Nintendo console, as this episode shows.

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

