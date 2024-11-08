Nintendo seeks injunction and damage payments from Palworld dev Pocketpair in lawsuit
Pocketpair, the developer of Palworld, has published details on the lawsuit filed against it by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo in Japan, listing the patents it’s being accused of infringing as well as the demands leveled against it.
According to the accused party, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are seeking an injunction against Palworld, preventing it from being sold, and claim a total of ¥10 million Yen in damages – that’s about $65,000 USD, so a fairly small amount when stacked against the money Palworld has generated for Pocketpair so far.
Pocketpair explained that it’s being accused of violating Nintendo’s rights to Patent No. 7545191, Patent No. 7493117, and Patent No. 7528390, which it said were filed between February and July 2024.
It’s important to note that all three of these patents have been existing in some form since 2021, as listed on Google Patents (7545191, 7493117, 7528390), although Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have refreshed or modified them this year at the dates specified by Pocketpair – this is difficult for us to determine in detail without having in-depth knowledge of the Japanese patent system.
Likewise, it’s difficult to ascertain what exactly each of these patents does – 7545191 seems to describe the inputs required to throw Poké Balls (or Pal Spheres) to catch creatures as well as to summon them onto the field for combat. The other two patents appear to be connected to the areas of character movement, collision, and pathfinding.
This once again confirms that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have sued Pocketpair on technical grounds, not due to any copyright infringement.
Pocketpair will “continue to assert our position in this case through future legal proceedings,” meaning it will fight the lawsuit at court.