Tales of Kenzera: Zau dev signs deal with Pocketpair, saving the studio

Funding for the next game is secured

Marco Wutz

Surgent Studio, the developer behind Tales of Kenzera: Zau, announced that it signed a publishing deal with the newly-formed Pocketpair Publishing, effectively allowing the company to come back from its hiatus. Their deal covers the development and release of a horror game set to launch in 2025.

“At Pocketpair, there is nothing we love more than games, and Pocketpair Publishing is our latest venture to help the world enjoy gaming even more,” John Buckley, the head of the new publishing division, commented. “Game development comes with many challenges, but we want to ease that process as much as possible and provide an environment where creators can pursue their dreams.”

He added: “We are pleased to be able to support Surgent Studios’ new title as our first step. We deeply sympathize with their original ideas and passion and are honoured to help them realize their vision. We will respect the autonomy and vision of developers and work together to make great games for people all over the world. We sincerely hope that more creators will be able to realize their dreams through Pocketpair Publishing.”

In October 2024, Surgent Studio had to put its entire team on notice for redundancy due to funds for its next project running out. Although its debut work, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, received a warm welcome from critics and was recognized at several award shows, its commercial performance was not strong enough to finance the next project the team envisioned.

Surgent Studios was founded in 2019 by British actor Abubakar Salim, who serves as creative lead and spokesperson for the developer.

Salim commented: “We noticed a pattern in the entertainment industry, and Pocketpair has given us the opportunity to make a horror game about it. Both Surgent and Pocketpair are well-versed in taking risks. This game will be short and weird, and we think players will be interested in what we have to say. We’re still in earnest conversation about further projects set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, but this will be a standalone piece: a mile marker between where we’ve come from and where we’re going.”

Pocketpair is primarily known for Palworld, its 2024 survival crafting hit with creature collection mechanics. Last year, the company launched a licensing business in cooperation with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex.

