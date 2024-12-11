Video Games

Pokémon is working with Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep studio on animation project

An unexpected team-up

Marco Wutz

The Pokémon Company / Aardman

The Pokémon Company has announced a collaboration with Aardman, the British animation studio behind franchises such as Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. However, it’s still unclear what exactly that collaboration project will entail, be it a movie, a TV show, or anything else. What is clear is that both parties aim to publish the results of their work in 2027, giving interested fans more than enough time to speculate.

Taito Okiura, the VP of marketing and media at TPC International, commented: “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

Sean Clarke, the managing director of Aardman, said: “It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International – we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.”

“Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world,” he added.

A mini teaser is available on social media, showing a Poké Ball being formed from two balls of clay – very much in Aardman’s style.

Better watch it a couple of times, because that’s all you’ll get for a couple of years.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News