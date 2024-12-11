Pokémon is working with Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep studio on animation project
The Pokémon Company has announced a collaboration with Aardman, the British animation studio behind franchises such as Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. However, it’s still unclear what exactly that collaboration project will entail, be it a movie, a TV show, or anything else. What is clear is that both parties aim to publish the results of their work in 2027, giving interested fans more than enough time to speculate.
Taito Okiura, the VP of marketing and media at TPC International, commented: “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”
Sean Clarke, the managing director of Aardman, said: “It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International – we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.”
“Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world,” he added.
A mini teaser is available on social media, showing a Poké Ball being formed from two balls of clay – very much in Aardman’s style.
Better watch it a couple of times, because that’s all you’ll get for a couple of years.