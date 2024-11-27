Pokémon Go Battle League Dual Destiny patch notes: Buffs for Fang moves and more
The Pokémon Go Dual Destiny season will not only bring a fresh wave of events and content to the mobile game – as is tradition, it’s accompanied by an update to Go Battle League.
The patch contains several balance changes to mix up the meta a little bit. In addition, Pokémon gain access to additional moves, broadening their repertoire and thus their versatility in battle. It may seem like a small type of change in the grand scheme of things, but similar adjustments have completely changed the pecking order in some competitive formats in the past, so they are well worth following.
Find the full Pokémon Go Battle League Dual Destiny patch notes below.
Pokémon Go Battle League Dual Destiny patch notes
Attack Changes
Fire Fang:
- Increased Energy Generation.
Ice Fang:
- Increased Energy Generation.
Thunder Fang:
- Increased Energy Generation.
Bulldoze:
- Decreased Power from 80 to 45.
- Decreased Energy Cost.
- Added chance to decrease the opponent's Defense by one stage.
Fire Punch:
- Increased Power from 55 to 60.
Ice Punch:
- Increased Power from 55 to 60.
Thunder Punch:
- Increased Power from 55 to 60.
Thunder Shock:
- Increased Power from 3 to 4.
Attack Availability Changes
Focus Blast (Fighting, Charged Attack):
- Made available for Dragalge.
Rollout (Rock, Fast Attack):
- Made available for Bibarel.
Sand Attack (Ground, Fast Attack)
- Made available for Gliscor.
Psywave (Psychic, Fast Attack):
- Made available for Starmie.
Surf (Water, Charged Attack):
- Made available for Starmie.
All of these changes come into effect on December 3, 2024, at 1pm PST.
