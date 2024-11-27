Pokémon Go Battle League Dual Destiny patch notes: Buffs for Fang moves and more

Video Games

Marco Wutz

The Pokémon Go Dual Destiny season will not only bring a fresh wave of events and content to the mobile game – as is tradition, it’s accompanied by an update to Go Battle League. 

The patch contains several balance changes to mix up the meta a little bit. In addition, Pokémon gain access to additional moves, broadening their repertoire and thus their versatility in battle. It may seem like a small type of change in the grand scheme of things, but similar adjustments have completely changed the pecking order in some competitive formats in the past, so they are well worth following.

Find the full Pokémon Go Battle League Dual Destiny patch notes below.

Pokémon Go Battle League Dual Destiny patch notes

Attack Changes

Fire Fang: 

  • Increased Energy Generation.

Ice Fang: 

  • Increased Energy Generation.

Thunder Fang:

  • Increased Energy Generation.

Bulldoze:

  • Decreased Power from 80 to 45.
  • Decreased Energy Cost.
  • Added chance to decrease the opponent's Defense by one stage.

Fire Punch:

  • Increased Power from 55 to 60.

Ice Punch:

  • Increased Power from 55 to 60.

Thunder Punch:

  • Increased Power from 55 to 60.

Thunder Shock:

  • Increased Power from 3 to 4.

Attack Availability Changes

Focus Blast (Fighting, Charged Attack):

  • Made available for Dragalge.

Rollout (Rock, Fast Attack):

  • Made available for Bibarel.

Sand Attack (Ground, Fast Attack)

  • Made available for Gliscor.

Psywave (Psychic, Fast Attack):

  • Made available for Starmie.

Surf (Water, Charged Attack):

  • Made available for Starmie.

All of these changes come into effect on December 3, 2024, at 1pm PST.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

