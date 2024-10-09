Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2024 Part 1 event adds Morpeko and Dynamax Gastly
Pokémon Go celebrates Halloween every year with a spooky event of some kind, and 2024 is no different. This year’s Halloween event will be split up into multiple parts, with the first set to start on October 22, 2024 at 10:00am local time.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 will last for about a week, and will see the debut of not just a new Pokémon, but a Pokémon with a brand-new gimmick: Morpeko. Morpeko will be able to change between two different forms – Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode – in trainer battles, both in the Go Battle League and against Team Go Rocket. The form change happens when Morpeko uses a charged attack, and it has a move called Aura Wheel that changes type between Electric and Dark depending on its form.
Morpeko will be available during the Halloween event this year, and will also be added to the pool of encounters in the Go Battle League, starting at Rank 16. It will appear more frequently in the premium track, but players who use the non-premium track will be able to encounter it, too.
In addition to Morpeko, Pokémon Go will also be introducing Dynamax Gastly into one-star Max Battles. This new addition will join Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Falinks in Max Battles throughout the event, and both Dynamax Gastly and Dynamax Falinks will be available as shiny Pokémon, too. Shiny Umbreon and Zorua will also be available more commonly during the event, with the former appearing in raids and the latter appearing in the wild.
The following Pokémon will also be spawning more frequently in the wild, all of which – except Greavard – have a chance of being shiny:
- Zubat
- Spinarak
- Murkrow
- Misdreavus
- Shuppet
- Drifloon
- Purrloin
- Female Frillish
- Zorua
- Litwick
- Greavard
- Sableye
- Absol
The following Pokémon will be available in raids during the event, too, and can all be shiny:
One-Star Raids
- Sneasel
- Sableye
- Yamask
- Galarian Yamask
Three-Star Raids
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Umbreon
- Bombirdier
In addition to all of the above, there will also be a free Timed Research, available from October 22 to November 3 which focuses on Spiritomb and offers encounters with Spiritomb, Morpeko, and more. That’s in addition to a $5 paid Timed Research, which will offer event-themed Pokémon encounters – like the new Froakie and Rowlett in spooky hats – more encounters with Spiritomb and Morpeko, and the choice between a Morpeko Onesie avatar item based on either the Full Belly Mode and the Hangry Mode. The other onesie will be available to purchase in the avatar shop.
The full details are available in the Pokémon Go Blog.